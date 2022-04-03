Laverne Cox Shows Off Purple Hair Makeover At GRAMMYs: Before & After Photos

Laverne Cox debuted glossy new purple waves on the Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday.

Call her Lavender (or more accurately but less satisfyingly, Royal Purple) Laverne! Laverne Cox surprised fans with a dramatic new hair makeover at the 64th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday, showing off glossy and flowing purple waves to complement her sheer, lacy gown.

At this year’s Grammys, all eyes were on her newly gem-tone mane, and the dramatic accents she chose to highlight the look. Tying her locks back into a classic and romantic ponytail, Laverne even topped the style off with a netted beret pinned in her hair. As far as jewelry, although she forewent a necklace, sparkling, oversized heart-shaped studs made sure her look had a sufficient bling factor.

Although Laverne’s purple hair may have caught the most attention, her look had a dark and glamorous charm head to toe. Choosing a sheer, lacey gown with flowing cap sleeves, she showed off her mile-long legs in a high-waisted black bikini underneath, choosing black suede pumps with a pointed toe and ankle strap to strut her stuff on the infamous red carpet.

Even Laverne’s makeup choices added to the vampy effect of her new, deep purple hairstyle. Laverne rocked a purple lip with dark outer liner and a notably purple blush highlighting her sharp cheekbones. Finally, she rocked a glammed-up version of the smoky eye, using pinks, purples, and heavy eyeliner to tie everything together. We may stay away from cooking criticism here at HollywoodLife, but in a word: chef’s kiss!

The Grammy Awards tonight are one of Laverne’s first red carpet outings after a slightly embarrassing encounter with Lin-Manuel Miranda back at the SAG Awards in February. While interviewing him about his new movie Encanto, Laverne accidentally mispronounced the name, calling it “Enchanto.” Though both Lin and Laverne let it roll of their backs, fans certainly caught wind of the awkwardness of the encounter. It looks like in the month since then, Laverne has shaken off any embarrassment, hit the hair salon, and is back and ready to command Hollywood once more!