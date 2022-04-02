Dave Grohl’s Daughters Violet, 15, & Harper, 12, Wear Black To Honor Taylor Hawkins At GRAMMY Event

Dave Grohl’s daughters Violet and Harper donned black alongside mom Jordyn at a recent event, a gesture to the late Taylor Hawkins.

Though he may have lost his life far too soon, it’s clear Taylor Hawkins, his music and his spirit will be remembered far into the next generation. And some of the first to prove that? ‘Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl, 53, whose daughters Violet, 15, and Harper, 12, showed their solemn care for the late drummer by donning black dresses to a recent pre-GRAMMY event. Alongside mom Jordyn, the trio chose all-black attire out of respect to the drummer’s still-recent death, just hours before he was supposed to go on stage with his band for a performance in Bógota, Colombia. See the photos of the trio here!

Strutting their stuff as a family at a pre-GRAMMY party in Las Vegas, brunette beauties Violet and Harper looked gorgeous and grown-up alongside their equally stunning mom. Though the trio was coordinated by color in a clear tribute, they each chose a slightly divergent black look. For her part, Harper chose an adorable ankle-length, collared t-shirt dress paired with Mary Janes and dainty white socks, while Violet rocked a floor-length silk gown in the same silhouette, with floral embellishments and a feathered hem. Finally, matriarch Jordyn shone in a black gown with a halter neckline and three cutouts at the bodice, topping the whole look off with standout alligator-print heeled booties.

Tragedy struck Dave, his family, his band, and the entire music industry back on Mar. 25, when Taylor was found unresponsive in his hotel room ahead of a scheduled show at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bógota, Colombia, Just 50 years old, Taylor had joined the ‘Foo Fighters’ as their drummer back in 1999, and was scheduled to perform alongside the rock group at the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Apr. 3. The band has since canceled all of their upcoming tour dates as they navigate the grieving process, and rumor has it that the GRAMMY committee has a tribute for the late artist in the works.

Though Taylor’s death struck inarguably hit those closest to him the hardest, the entire music world has been recognizing his contributions as a vibrant source of fun behind the kit and a dedicated member of the heavily-touring band. Miley Cyrus broke down in tears while performing a tribute version of ‘Angels Like You’ dedicated to Taylor during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance. Stars like Travis Barker, Leann Rimes, John Stamos, Josh Brolin, and Ozzy Osbourne also took to social media to mourn the star. In a statement from their personal account, the ‘Foo Fighters’ shared poignantly of Taylor: “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.