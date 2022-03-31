See Pics

Sir Michael Caine, 89, Enjoys Dinner With Wife Shakira, 74, On Rare Night Out: Photos

Michael Caine
SplashNews.com
British Actor Michael Caine With His Wife Shakira At Premiere Of The Film That's Entertainment In 1974. British Actor Michael Caine With His Wife Shakira At Premiere Of The Film That's Entertainment In 1974.
British Actor Michael Caine seen being aided out of Scotts restaurant in Mayfair following his operation. Michael Caine was joined by his wife Shakira Caine as the pair enjoyed a dinner date in the capital. Michael 89, was seen waving goodbye to photographers as he left the eatery following his dinner. Pictured: Michael Caine Ref: SPL5300517 310322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
British Actor Michael Caine seen being aided out of Scotts restaurant in Mayfair following his operation. Michael Caine was joined by his wife Shakira Caine as the pair enjoyed a dinner date in the capital. Michael 89, was seen waving goodbye to photographers as he left the eatery following his dinner. Pictured: Shakira Caine Ref: SPL5300517 310322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
MICHAEL CAINE & wife SHAKIRA at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hills Hilton Hotel. 19JAN2003.; Shutterstock ID 98259302; purchase_order: Photo; job: Farrah View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

The Oscar winner cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, as he treated his gorgeous wife to a romantic date in London.

Michael Caine proved he’s still a romantic at heart! The iconic British actor, 89, was spotted treating his gorgeous wife Shakira Caine, 74, to a dinner date on Wednesday (March 30) in London. The couple were the epitome of class and elegance in their spiffy attire as they enjoyed a meal at the famed Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair. Michael hit the town in a sharp navy suit with a light blue oxford, as Shakira dressed to impress rocking a tailored black jacket and pants.

Michael Caine
Michael Caine was spotted on a dinner date with his wife Shakira Caine in London on March 30, 2022. (SplashNews.com)

The adorable couple have been going strong since getting hitched back in 1973! In his autobiography What’s It All About, the Jaws 4 actor detailed the first time he laid eyes on his future wife. He and a friend were watching TV back in the early 70s when they saw an ad for Maxwell House coffee. Shakira was dancing in the background and Michael was transfixed. “My heart started pounding and my palms became sweaty,” the actor wrote. Michael sat himself in front of the TV to get a better look. “This girl is amazing,” he told his friend. “I want to meet her.”

After witnessing the commercial, Michael decided he had to meet this mystery women, according to his autobiography. During a very fortunate run-in with a friend who worked for the commercial company, the actor eventually got Shakira’s phone number. Michael called her 11 times until she finally said “yes” to a date with him. “I fell in love with her in about 8 minutes and it took her 2 hours to love me back,” the actor told RadioTimes.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Couples At 2022 SAG Awards: Photos Of Will, Jada & More

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2022
Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Dominczyk 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2022
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2022

Michael Caine
Shakira Caine was spotted with her husband Michael Caine in London on March 30, 2022. (SplashNews.com)

“He was everything I didn’t expect,” Shakira told People back in 1976. “I had just seen him in Get Carter and he seemed so aggressive and ruthless. Instead, I found him charming and very gentle, someone whom I’d like to spend part of my life with.” The couple would go on to marry and soon afterwards welcome daughter Natasha.

Before he met Shakira, Michael had a bottle-of-vodka-a-day habit, which coincided with his heavy smoking. The actor credits his wife with saving his life, as he told The Telegraph he would have drunk himself to death if she didn’t agree to be his partner. “She didn’t tell me to give up drinking, I just wanted to be sober and alive with her.” The couple were destined to be together!

 