Sir Michael Caine, 89, Enjoys Dinner With Wife Shakira, 74, On Rare Night Out: Photos

The Oscar winner cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, as he treated his gorgeous wife to a romantic date in London.

Michael Caine proved he’s still a romantic at heart! The iconic British actor, 89, was spotted treating his gorgeous wife Shakira Caine, 74, to a dinner date on Wednesday (March 30) in London. The couple were the epitome of class and elegance in their spiffy attire as they enjoyed a meal at the famed Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair. Michael hit the town in a sharp navy suit with a light blue oxford, as Shakira dressed to impress rocking a tailored black jacket and pants.

The adorable couple have been going strong since getting hitched back in 1973! In his autobiography What’s It All About, the Jaws 4 actor detailed the first time he laid eyes on his future wife. He and a friend were watching TV back in the early 70s when they saw an ad for Maxwell House coffee. Shakira was dancing in the background and Michael was transfixed. “My heart started pounding and my palms became sweaty,” the actor wrote. Michael sat himself in front of the TV to get a better look. “This girl is amazing,” he told his friend. “I want to meet her.”

After witnessing the commercial, Michael decided he had to meet this mystery women, according to his autobiography. During a very fortunate run-in with a friend who worked for the commercial company, the actor eventually got Shakira’s phone number. Michael called her 11 times until she finally said “yes” to a date with him. “I fell in love with her in about 8 minutes and it took her 2 hours to love me back,” the actor told RadioTimes.

“He was everything I didn’t expect,” Shakira told People back in 1976. “I had just seen him in Get Carter and he seemed so aggressive and ruthless. Instead, I found him charming and very gentle, someone whom I’d like to spend part of my life with.” The couple would go on to marry and soon afterwards welcome daughter Natasha.

Before he met Shakira, Michael had a bottle-of-vodka-a-day habit, which coincided with his heavy smoking. The actor credits his wife with saving his life, as he told The Telegraph he would have drunk himself to death if she didn’t agree to be his partner. “She didn’t tell me to give up drinking, I just wanted to be sober and alive with her.” The couple were destined to be together!