John Travolta & Uma Thurman Recreate The ‘Pulp Fiction’ Dance On Stage At The Oscars: Watch

Playing footsie! Uma and John brought out the boogie while on stage with their co-star Samuel L. Jackson at the 94th Oscars.

Pulp Fiction stars Uma Thurman and John Travolta put their dancing shoes on to celebrate the movie’s 27th anniversary at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 27. Recreating one of the 1994 Quentin Tarantino movie’s most iconic moments, the duo did a little dance and talked fast food.

John and Uma played footsie for a second while co-star Samuel L. Jackson stood by and watched. “Some actors stay in character through an entire shoot, and some, well, they just never let it go,” he said, ribbing his co-stars.

Uma added another nod to the movie, which follows two hitmen as their paths cross with a gangster’s wife in Los Angeles. “Maybe later we’ll have a $5 milkshake,” she wondered, while John asked, “How about a royale with cheese?” Star Wars actor Sammy wasn’t impressed, however, telling the audience, “Pulp Fiction was a masterpiece, but these two think it was all about a dance contest.”

The trio then turned their attention to a briefcase Sam was carrying, one that looked eerily like the coveted, mystery case at the center of the cult classic. But before revealing its contents, something that never happens in the film, the star pulled the envelope for Best Actor straight from the briefcase.

Uma, John, and Sam all earned Oscar nominations for their Pulp Fiction roles. The movie was also nominated for Best Picture and earned director Quentin the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Samuel recently reflected on his snub in an interview with The Sunday Times in Feb. “I should have won that one,” Jackson said, also calling his performance in 1991’s Jungle Fever awards-worthy. “But, Oscars don’t move the comma on your check, it’s about getting asses in seats and I’ve done a good job of doing that,” the Marvel star went on.