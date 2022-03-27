Wesley Snipes Wears Shorts To The Oscars Red Carpet: See Photos

The legendary actor made onlookers stop and do a double take as he stepped out on the Oscars red carpet in silky shorts.

Wesley Snipes played by his own rules as he hit the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 59-year-old True Story actor made heads turn in a head-to-toe burgundy suit as he skipped traditional pants and stepped out in shorts and leggings.

The Blade star, who presented during the star-studded award show, stepped out in the monochrome ensemble in a matching fitted suit jacket, button down shirt, and formal bow tie. He flashed a huge smile for cameras while happily posing for photographers at the A-list affair.

Wesley accessorized his fashionable outfit with a pair of shiny black high-top sneakers and several pairs of chunky silver jewelry. He polished his look with a beautiful floral lapel pin and simple hoop earrings. Although he kept concealed behind a pair of dark aviator style shades, the movie star removed them occasionally to pose for photos.

Meanwhile, the star has been enjoying his latest successes after his blockbuster performance in Coming 2 America in 2021 as he plays a general who wants his daughter to marry into the royal family. General Izzi tries to get the pair married or plans to go to war. He also starred alongside Kevin Hart in the Netflix hit, True Story. In the series, Wesley plays Carlton, the brother of his stand up comedian’s brother, Kid, as the pair dig themselves deeper and deeper into trouble.

Tune into the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET.