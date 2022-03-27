Tiffany Haddish Dazzles In Green Dolce & Gabbana At 2022 Oscars: Photos

The comedian, who is presenting at this year’s show, gave her fans a treat as she looked absolutely fabulous on the Oscar’s red carpet. See the pics!

Tiffany Haddish took over the red carpet at the 2022 Academy Awards, where she will be presenting an Oscar to one of the lucky recipients. Arriving to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27), the gorgeous comedian, 42, turned heads in dazzling green Dolce & Gabbana gown. She kept her tresses short and blonde. By keeping her makeup to a minimum, allowing only a dab of deep red lipstick and touch of mascara, Tiffany allowed her natural beauty to shine. The sophisticated look was topped off with sparkling earrings, chunky bracelets and a pair of designer high heels.

This year’s Oscars is returning to all its glory after the last two iterations have had restrictions in place due to the pandemic. In front of a packed, live audience, Tiffany– along with Daniel Kaluuya, Wesley Snipes, Naomi Scott, Mila Kunis, and John Travolta — will be handing out the coveted awards throughout the evening. Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Rosie Perez, Yuh-Jung Youn and Zoë Kravitz were previously announced as presenters as well.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” Oscar’s producer Will Packer said in a statement. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

Meanwhile, Tiffany is no stranger to the ups and downs of the Oscar process. When she had her big breakthrough with 2017’s Girl Trip, the actress was on many a critics’ short list to be nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award. Although it’s uncommon for comedic roles to be recognized, it does happen, ala Marisa Tomei for My Cousin Vinny and Melissa McCarthy for Bridesmaids. The possibility gained even more traction when Tiffany won the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle prize and was nominated by the Critics Choice. However, without the nod, the Night School star added her name to the unfortunate group of Oscar snubs.