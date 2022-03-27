Jennifer Garner Looks Gorgeous In A Strapless Red Gown At The Oscars

Jennifer Garner looked stunning in this bright red strapless dress at the 2022 Oscars on March 27.

Jennifer Garner looked gorgeous at the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27. The 49-year-old actress who starred in the movie, The Adam Project, was a presenter at the show when she opted to wear this stunning red Brandon Maxwell gown paired with a pair of Sophia Webster Natalia Crystal Platforms in red satin.

Jennifer is constantly surprising us on the red carpet because her style is so versatile and that’s what we love about her. She has been super busy doing press for her new movie and her outfits have been on point. Just recently, she was on The Ellen Show when she wore a gorgeous light pink Roksanda knot-detail Brigitte dress.

The sleeveless dress featured a high neckline with a bow off to one side and a cinched-in waist. The bottom half of the dress flowed into a bubble skirt and she accessorized with a pair of strappy, black patent leather platform heels.

Meanwhile, a few days before that, Jennifer attended the premiere of the film when she slayed in a skintight, black Alexandre Vauthier halter neck dress. The dress had a high neckline with white details on the inside while the entire dress was fitted.

A plunging hip-high slit graced the front of the skirt, revealing her toned legs, while the entire back of the gown was backless. Jennifer accessorized with bedazzled black and crystal Jimmy Choo pumps, a pair of De Beers Swan Lake Earrings, and a Vacheron Constantin watch.