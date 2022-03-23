See Pics

Pam Anderson Looks Stunning In High-Slit White Gown On The Arm Of Son Brandon In NYC

The ‘Baywatch’ icon dished about her new role in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway, saying she ‘needed’ the part.

Pamela Anderson is “back” with her new role in Chicago and she couldn’t be any more stunning while promoting it! The Baywatch icon, 54, was a vision in white as she graced the Good Morning America set on Wednesday (March 23) to discuss taking on the role of Roxie Hart. Pamela arrived in a gorgeous, cold-shoulder gown with her 25-year-old Brandon Thomas Lee –whom she shares with rocker Tommy Lee — and told the hosts, “I’ve been gone for awhile, but I’m back.”

Pamela Anderson and son Brandon Thomas Lee arrive at ‘Good Morning America’ on March 23, 2022. (Justin Steffman / SplashNews)

The Canadian-born beauty looked every inch the classic Hollywood movie star in her gleaming white dress which featured a capelet and high-slit. Her trademark platinum blonde locks were parted on the side and given waves ala Veronica Lake, as she chose minimal makeup to allow her natural beauty to shine. Pamela topped off the glamorous look with a set of high heels and sparkling earrings.

Pamela got candid about taking on Broadway for the first time in her illustrious career. “I need a challenge, I needed this,” she began. “I love this dangerous feeling. I’m curious about what I can do because I’m surprising myself singing and dancing. The role is fantastic. The role is meant to be.” She added, “I’m not going to let myself down. I’m not going to let my family down. I feel like this is really a moment for me to shine for once. I’m doing this for myself… which is rare.”

Pamela Anderson stunned in a white gown for the morning show appearance. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Fans will get an even closer look at her Broadway debut as Netflix is doing a two-part documentary on her journey to the Great
White Way. “We weren’t intending on doing it about the musical, but that just came along,” Pamela explained. “This is serious singing and dancing and choreography. I’m just soaking it up like a sponge.”

When it was first announced she would be playing Roxie Hart — a part that garnered Renee Zellweger an Oscar nomination — Pamela released a statement saying she is going to give it her all. “From ‘Baywatch’ to Broadway. I am inspired by the unexpected,” she said on March 7. “This is it, and I will not hold back anymore. I am letting go. I am ready to see what I’m capable of. For ‘Chicago,’ I’ll be putting all my cards on the table. I am doubling down — on me.”

 