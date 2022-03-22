Ted Danson Raves Wife Mary Steenburgen Had The ‘Time Of Her Life’ On His Show ‘Mr. Mayor’

Ted Danson admitted in our EXCLUSIVE interview that one of his ‘wishes came true’ in that he got to work alongside his wife, Mary Steenburgen, in ‘Mr. Mayor’ season 2.

Mr. Mayor is back for season 2 and will feature a number of guest stars. One of those guest stars is Oscar winner Mary Steenburgen, who just so happens to be Mr. Mayor star Ted Danson’s wife. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ted about this very special Mr. Mayor guest star.

“Well, one of my wishes came true,” Ted told HollywoodLife during a virtual Zoom junket ahead of the show’s second season debut. “I don’t want to ruin it for you but my wife Mary Steenburgen may or may not appear… That’s silly, she appears… She had the time of her life.”

Ted and Mary have been married since 1995 and are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. They met on the set of the 1994 film Pontiac Moon.

The NBC comedy series will also welcome Saved By The Bell star Josie Totah as a guest star. Ted raved that Josie “knocked our socks off.” Ted’s co-star Holly Hunter echoed Ted’s words about Josie.

As for Holly, she’d love to have one of her past co-stars on the show. “Harvey Keitel… I would love Harvey Keitel to come on the show. I want Harvey!” she said. Ted added, “So it is fun to discover new, but I will make an exception for Harvey and Mary… We got Mary, you have to work on Harvey.”

Holly and Harvey starred in the 1993 Oscar-winning film The Piano, which earned Holly the Oscar for Best Actress. “I will call him [laughs],” Holly promised.

Mr. Mayor follows Neil Bremer, played by Ted, a wealthy businessman who runs and surprisingly wins the mayoral race in Los Angeles. Holly plays Arpi Meskiman, who is the deputy mayor of Los Angeles. The series also stars Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy, and Bobby Moynihan. Mr. Mayor airs Tuesdays on NBC.