Bill Gates Enjoys Tennis Match With Mystery Brunette & Elizabeth Shue 7 Mos. After Divorce

The Microsoft billionaire looked to be having an absolute blast as he was sandwiched between the two gorgeous women during the BNP Paribas Open.

Bill Gates has quite an impressive resume as one of the richest people on the planet and it looks like he can add “ladies’ man” to the list. The Microsoft co-founder, 66, was spotted taking in a tennis match on Friday (March 18) while sitting between two gorgeous female friends, one of which was Oscar-nominated actress Elizabeth Shue! The trio looked to be having a ball together as they cheered on the players of the BNP Paribas Open, which took place just outside Palm Springs.

Keeping it casual, Bill rocked a dark sweater and khaki shorts while he smiled and laughed with his tennis-loving companions. His brunette mystery companion to his right was super chic in her all-black ensemble. Meanwhile, Elizabeth, star of such 80s hits as Karate Kid and Adventures in Babysitting, showed off her wild side in an animal print skirt and light brown top. The actress, who has been married to film director Davis Guggenheim since 1994, brought along their 21-year-old daughter Stella, according to Daily Mail.

The fun-filled outing comes just seven months after Bill’s divorce from his ex Melinda was finalized. Two days after a Washington judge made the split official, Bill appeared on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360° to express regret over the cheating scandal surrounding the divorce. “Certainly, I think everyone does [have regrets],” he said about his affair with a Microsoft employee that ended years ago. “But it’s a time of reflection and at this point I need to go forward. My work is very important to me. Within the family we’ll heal as best we can and learn from what happened.”

Bill first owned up to the affair in a statement to the Wall Street Journal last year after it was reported he was leaving the board at Microsoft. “There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably,” a spokesperson reported. “Bill’s decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter. In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier.”

Bill and Melinda were married in 1994 and share three kids: son Rory John, 22, and daughters Phoebe Adele, 18, and Jennifer Katharine, 25.