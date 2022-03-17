Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Plunging White Mini Dress For Spring Break Performance

The country music star was all smiles in her adorable ensemble as she performed a new song in Miami.

Kelsea Ballerini looked like a bit of springtime, as she stepped out in an adorable white mini dress for a concert in Miami Beach on Wednesday (March 16). The country music star, 28, was the center of attention at an Aerie benefit promoting positivity across social media, where she debuted a new song called “Keepin’ It Real,” written exclusively for the clothing company’s star-studded event, per their website.

Kelsea delighted fans with her performance, as she rocked the print dress with a matching set of white cowboy boots! Yee-haw! With her trademark sandy blonde locks pinned back, the musician opted for minimal makeup allowing her natural beauty to shine. At one point during the afternoon concert, she held up a drink on stage to cheers the adoring crowd. Kelsea was truly a breath of fresh air!

The outing comes the same day Kelsea was tapped with three CMT Music Awards nominations for her hit song featuring Kenny Chesney called “Half of My Hometown.” Mickey Guyton, Breland and Cody Johnson also received three nominations apiece, while Kane Brown led the pack with four. Kelsea hosted last year’s show with Kane; this year, she’ll share the stage with Marvel actor Anthony Mackie.

“I had the pleasure of presenting at last year’s CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville,” the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year’s awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini.”

Kelsea released her own statement, saying, ““I’m thrilled to be returning as host at this year’s CMT Awards with Anthony Mackie! This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists. This year is especially cool to be a part of as CMT grows into a network spot and expands for even more fans to get involved. It’s going to be a big one and I can’t wait!”