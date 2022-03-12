‘The Boys’ Season 3 Trailer: Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy Wakes Up Ready To Fight

Our favorite ‘Boys’ are back. The first trailer for ‘The Boys’ season 3 is as wild and epic as you can imagine. Butcher has laser eyes, Homelander gets even creepier, and Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy makes his debut.

The tension is building on The Boys, and everything is about to explode — sometimes literally. The first trailer for the highly-anticipated third season of the Prime Video series debuted during their panel at South by Southwest on March 12. There’s not a single word of dialogue in the first trailer, just Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” playing in the background. But The Boys isn’t holding back on the action whatsoever.

Butcher appears to have superpowers now, similar to those of Homelander. Butcher has laser eyes in season 3, but how he got them remains a mystery. Is he using Compound V?

Hughie seems to get a brief break from the chaos. Hughie and Starlight share a brief kiss at one point. However, poor Hughie has his arm broken by Kimiko. The reason why isn’t explained just yet.

Homelander is still Homelander and creepier than ever. He gets off on milking a cow, and that’s likely the least weird thing he’ll do all season.

Homelander is going to have some competition when it comes to the spotlight this season because Soldier Boy is making a comeback. The final moments of the season 3 trailer show a bearded Soldier Boy waking up after what appears to be a deep sleep. From the looks of it, he’s ready to fight.

Soldier Boy is played by Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles. Soldier Boy is basically The Boys version of Captain America. In the world of The Boys, Soldier Boy is known as the first superhero. Jensen joining the cast of The Boys is somewhat of a Supernatural reunion. The Boys creator Eric Kripke also created Supernatural.

The Boys season 3 will premiere on Prime Video with three episodes on June 3. New episodes will be available each Friday, leading up to the epic season finale on July 8.