‘Bachelorette’ Star Clint Arlis’ Cause Of Death Revealed: Katilyn Bristowe’s Ex Died By Suicide

Two months after Clint Arlis tragically died at just 34 years old, his cause of death was confirmed via a coroner’s report.

Clint Arlis sadly died by suicide at just 34 years old. The former Bachelorette contestant’s death was confirmed by the Batavia Police Department on Friday, March 11 two months after his death. Arlis, who competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season, was found on Jan. 11 in a private residence just after 12 p.m. local time in Illinois.

The reality star reportedly left a note on a dresser prior to hanging himself, per Page Six, who obtained a coroner’s investigation report obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request. The report indicated he had struggles with paranoia pertaining to his girlfriend of four years, with whom he shares a son. Clint had plans for a fitness workout at a local high school area before his death, the report noted.

Shortly after the death was reported, Kaitlyn took to Instagram story to address the tragic news. “Alright, this is an Instagram story I did not think I’d be doing tonight but Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette, I’m gonna say tragically — he tragically passed at 34 years old. I’m not sure what happened, how it happened,” the Vancouver native explained.

Clint was eliminated early on in the process on the third episode, and the pair didn’t end on a good note. “All I want to say is from knowing him on the show, even though, you know, things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show to today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person,” Kaitlyn, 36, also said. “From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family. Clint was very well respected in his world, and it is an absolute tragedy of what’s happened.”

Kaitlyn was also clear that she didn’t “know much” at the time she did the post, but shared her condolences with his family members and friends. “I just don’t know much right now, and it’s none of my business,” she explained. “This Instagram Story is literally to just say to anyone who knows him who might follow me that I am so sorry. It’s such a huge loss, and I’m honestly just beside myself with this news…”If there’s anything I can do, I don’t know what I could do, but anything at all, please let me know and let’s all just say a prayer or be there for Clint’s family during this time. Gosh, I’m just so sorry,” she ended the clip.

Beyond his reality TV stint, Clint had a career as a project manager that utilized his educational background in architecture, and environmental and civil engineering from the University Of Illinois. He also volunteered as a mentor with children in Chicago.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.