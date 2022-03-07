Dolly Parton Dazzles In Silver Sequin Top With Sparkly Black Fringed Skirt At ACM Awards

Dolly Parton was the hostess with the mostest at the 57th annual ACM Awards & she looked fabulous in a metallic silver top with a gorgeous, sparkly fringe skirt.

The night we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards – and our favorite lady in country music – Dolly Parton – was the host. Dolly looked gorgeous as the hostess of the evening when she arrived on the red carpet wearing a sparkly outfit featuring a sequin top and a crystal fringe skirt.

Dolly’s long-sleeve top was completely covered in silver sequins with a cool cutout hem and she styled the high-neck top with a black crystal fringe skirt that swayed as she moved. The best part of her look was the fringe hanging from her sleeves as well. She accessorized with a pair of peep-toe black heels, a massive black diamond ring, and a gorgeous updo.

Dolly never ceases to amaze us with her fabulously quirky and incredible outfits. One thing we loved about the evening is that we got to see not one, but a slew of different outfits from the country music queen.

Dolly gave us a sneak peek of some of her looks when she promoted the show wearing fabulous outfits. One of our favorites before the show was was her metallic rose gold and gold long-sleeve dress that had a cape attached to the sleeves and a thigh-high slit on the side of the skirt.

The show is going to be so exciting and this year it’s co-hosted by ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner, Jimmie Allen and ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Gabby Barrett.