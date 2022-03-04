Ringo Starr, 81, Looks Half His Age While Out In LA For A Business Meeting – Photos

The Beatles drummer looked fab, as he was out and about in Los Angeles for a business meeting in a stylish outfit.

Ringo Starr must spend more time at the gym than on the yellow submarine! The 81-year-old rock legend looked magnificent as he walked to a business meeting on Friday March 4. The Beatle was dressed in a fashionable, yet comfortable-looking, outfit while he headed out for the meeting in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Ringo lived up to his reputation as a member of the Fab Four with the groovy outfit.

The iconic drummer, whose real name is Richard Starkey, sported a white denim jacket with a few buttons on it, over an almost all-black outfit. He rocked a black t-shirt with a red design and a matching pair of sweatpants. He also donned a red face mask and circular pair of sunglasses that looked remarkably similar to the ones that his Beatles bandmate John Lennon wore throughout the 1970s.

It’s been an exciting time to be a Beatles fan, especially after Peter Jackson’s epic Get Back documentary series dropped on Disney+ back in November. The series gave fans an in-depth look at the band while they recorded their final album as a group Let It Be. The band broke up a month before the record was released.

Other than the documentary, Ringo also has plenty to keep fans entertained! The drummer released an EP titled Change The World in September 2021, and he also just announced a limited edition photo book called Lifted, which can be bought through Julien’s Auctions. He’s also planning a North American tour to kick off in May.

While half The Beatles have died, Ringo did reunite with bassist and lead singer Paul McCartney, 79, for a new song in December 2020. The Wings frontman was one of many A-list musicians who offered guest vocals to the chorus of Ringo’s song “Here’s To The Nights.” Other than his former bandmate, Ringo also tapped the likes of Dave Grohl, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Lenny Kravitz, Finneas O’Connell, Corinne Bailey Rae, Ben Harper to offer vocals for the song. Besides