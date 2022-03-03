Laine Lonero Shares How ‘Back To Me’ Helped Her Deal With Her First Real Heartbreak

One of the newest bright stars on the pop-country scene, Laine Lonero reveals the pain and ‘healing’ that inspired her new inspirational ballad, ‘Back To Me.’

You always remember your first, for better or for worse. For Laine Lonero, the pain of experiencing that first bitter taste of heartbreak lingered long in her mouth. But, from that sour memory comes a sweet sensation in “Back To Me.” In the new song, premiering on HollywoodLife, the rising country singer channels how she could get back up on her feet after having the rug pulled out from under her. With striking lyrics and a powerful voice, Laine delivers a song that blends pop, country, and a dash of gospel for an anthem that will help anyone feel saved from their sorrows.

“This song came about during a very sad time for me,” Laine shares with HollywoodLife, “which for songwriters is the perfect time to write. Songwriting has always been such a great outlet for me. Unfortunately, my heart had to be broken to create it, but that’s life. I happen to have a co-write [session[ scheduled during this time with the amazing Michael Farren of Curb/Word publishing. He just has a way about him that brings out those feelings deep inside. The demo we recorded that day is what I would call ‘haunting.’ I could actually hear my pain. It was my first real relationship, and that’s why the meaning behind it is so strong.”

While the timing for this songwriting session was perfect, the same couldn’t be said for the heartbreak. Laine — who first tasted music success when she was featured on four Kidz Bop albums, and continued to write and perform as a youth – had just relocated to Nashville from Louisiana. “It was supposed to be the most exciting time of my life, starting college where I have dreamed of going since I was 15 years old,” she tells HollywoodLife. I was actually starting classes at Belmont University in Nashville. I was accepted into the prestigious Songwriting program at Mike Curb College of Music and Entertainment and was starting classes the next day.”

As one can hear in “Back To Me,” the devastation of this breakup wrecked Laine. “It literally took everything I had in me to get through that day and the days to follow,” she says. “I thought I had found true love. This song really touches on how crazy it is when one person in a relationship can just lose feelings overnight, and the other is just devastated for months to come.”

The first heartbreak is indeed a transformative experience and one that has made Laine a more well-rounded person. “You feel as though you’ve lost a part of yourself, and you need to find your way back,” she says. “Writing this song has helped tremendously to heal, and I hope the message translates to others in their own way to help them heal. David Spencer, with who I have a history and who produced this song, actually recorded my debut single, ‘No Sweat.’ He just knows me and always just knows how to push me to bring out my best work!”

Laine’s debut, “No Sweat,” arrived in 2020. The following year, she put out “How Far” and “Tears Dry Up,” continuing her introduction to the music world. At just 19 years old, she’s poised to be one of the biggest country voices of her generation, and she’s willing to share her journey, through her music, with those who are experiencing the full scope of life for the first time like she is.

“One of my favorite lines [in ‘Back To Me‘] is ‘somebody out there will know what I’m worth….,” she says. “That is so important to me because we all have worth, and we just need time to get through it and realize that somebody out there is going to think you are amazing, and you just have not met them yet. My mom always says, ‘People come into your life for a reason. Something is taken away from every relationship, and we may not know what it is right away, but one day we will, and we are stronger for it.'”

Fans should immediately recognize Laine’s worth now before she blows up and becomes the biggest thing in country-pop.