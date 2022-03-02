Steven Piet: 5 Things To Know About Joey King’s Director Fiancé

Joey King revealed she secretly got engaged to Steven Piet a month ago! Find out all about her producer/director fiancé here!

Joey King is engaged to her adorable boyfriend Steven Piet! Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday (March 1), the star of The Kissing Booth franchise, 22, revealed Steven popped the question as they celebrated their third anniversary. “I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo album of the pair. “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

The happy news comes after the pair were first linked back in 2019. Find out all about the man who stole the young actress’ heart below!

1. Steven is a director/producer.

While Steven keeps a relatively low profile, little is known about him publicly. According to his IMBD, he is a writer, producer and film director. He was a consulting producer of the series Nightflyers (2018) and co-executive producer and director of USA Network’s Briarpatch in 2019. Steven was also involved with the 2013 documentary Girl Rising and 2011’s I Melt with You.

2. He & Joey met on set.

Steven was a producer and director on Joey’s 2019 limited series The Act, in which she played the real-life Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who has a harrowingly toxic relationship with her mother. Joey made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a snap of the two in December 2020. However, Steven’s first social media post with Joey was three months earlier in September, when he shared a lovely photo of the actress during their trip to Paris.

3. Steven has the stamp of approval from Joey’s A-list besties.

After Joey announced she and Steven were planning to walk down the aisle together, her Instagram comments section was flooded with love and support from her famous friends. To All The Boys star Lana Condor wrote, “AHHHHHHH!!!! CONGRATULATIONS ANGEL!!!!! IM SCREAMING!” Vanessa Hudgens shared, “Congratulations love!!!!!,” while Bella Thorne added, “Awww omgggg congrats u beautiful girl.” And Elle Fanning posted a series of heart emojis.

4. He reportedly spent $150,000 on the sparkler.

In one of her photos revealing the engagement, Joey shared a close up of the ring. The COO of Rare Carat, Apeksha Kothari, told Insider that Joey’s sparkler features a unique design with a four-carat, oval-cut diamond. “The diamond is set east to west rather than the traditional north to south, and the design evokes traditions from the Art Deco era.” she said. “It’s an antique-inspired ring with a modern flair to it.”

Apeksha added, “Given the uniqueness of the design, that would only add to the value, I would estimate the retail value at $150,000.”

5. Steven calls Joey his ‘best friend.’

In his own Instagram post announcing the engagement, Steven gushed about his bride-to-be. “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together,” he wrote alongside a photo album of the adorable couple. “A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter. You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”