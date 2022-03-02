Find Out

Steven Piet: 5 Things To Know About Joey King’s Director Fiancé

Joey King
Cinespia/ MEGA
Joey King attends the Special Screening of Screen Gems' "SLENDER MAN," hosted by Joey King, Annalise Basso and Julia Goldani Telles at iPic Westwood Theater Special Screening of Screen Gems' "SLENDER MAN", Los Angeles, USA - 08 Aug 2018
Joey King and Steven Piet Joey King and Steven Piet walk in New York, USA - 08 Feb 2022
Margot Robbie showed her support for house Gryffindor this weekend by donning a scarf in yellow and red to watch an outdoor screening of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The 29-year-old Australian actress, who currently stars in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, joined a slew of celebrities at the Labor Day holiday weekend Cinespia event at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday 31 August. Other stars in attendance at the event, which was presented by Amazon Studios & Amazon Prime Video, included Joey King and her boyfriend Steven Piet, Adele, Jessica Williams, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson. The next night (Sunday 1 September), Jennie Garth and her husband Dave Abrams showed up to watch a screening of When Harry Met Sally, along with Carter Jenkins, Kaitlyn Dever, singer Bonnie McKee and Bachelor star Nick Viall. Other guests, not pictured, at the When Harry Met Sally screening included Channing Tatum with Jessie J and friends and Tobey Maguire with friends. 03 Sep 2019 Pictured: Margot Robbie was among a slew of celebs who enjoyed a Cinespia hosted screening event, which took place on Saturday 31 August and Sunday 1 September at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Other attendees included Joey King and her boyfriend Steven Piet, Adele, Jessica Williams, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson plus Jennie Garth and her husband Dave Abrams, Carter Jenkins, Kaitlyn Dever, singer Bonnie McKee and Bachelor star Nick Viall. LOCAL CAPTION: Harry Potter screening. Photo credit: Cinespia/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA494564_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Joey King packs on the PDA with her new boyfriend Steven Piet. The Emmy nominated actress was seen picking up her boyfriend from LAX where they were seen kissing after he arrived from a flight before heading out for coffee at a local mall. They seemed very happy together as they walked arm in arm. 25 Sep 2019 Pictured: Joey King and Steven Piet. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA514025_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer

Joey King revealed she secretly got engaged to Steven Piet a month ago! Find out all about her producer/director fiancé here!

Joey King is engaged to her adorable boyfriend Steven Piet! Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday (March 1), the star of The Kissing Booth franchise, 22, revealed Steven popped the question as they celebrated their third anniversary. “I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo album of the pair. “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Joey King
Joey King and Steven Piet got engaged in February 2022. (Cinespia/ MEGA)

The happy news comes after the pair were first linked back in 2019. Find out all about the man who stole the young actress’ heart below!

1. Steven is a director/producer.

While Steven keeps a relatively low profile, little is known about him publicly. According to his IMBD, he is a writer, producer and film director. He was a consulting producer of the series Nightflyers (2018) and co-executive producer and director of USA Network’s Briarpatch in 2019. Steven was also involved with the 2013 documentary Girl Rising and 2011’s I Melt with You.

Related Gallery

Secret Celebrity Weddings: Will Forte, Anna Faris & More Stars Who Tied The Knot In Private Ceremonies

Cherie Chan, Jessey Lee
Will Forte Irish Spotlight 'Extra Ordinary', Arrivals, Mostly British Film Festival, San Francisco, USA - 16 Feb 2020

2. He & Joey met on set.

Steven was a producer and director on Joey’s 2019 limited series The Act, in which she played the real-life Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who has a harrowingly toxic relationship with her mother. Joey made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a snap of the two in December 2020. However, Steven’s first social media post with Joey was three months earlier in September, when he shared a lovely photo of the actress during their trip to Paris.

3. Steven has the stamp of approval from Joey’s A-list besties.

Joey King
Joey King and Steven Piet step out in New York in February 2022. (GHOST/Shutterstock)

After Joey announced she and Steven were planning to walk down the aisle together, her Instagram comments section was flooded with love and support from her famous friends. To All The Boys star Lana Condor wrote, “AHHHHHHH!!!! CONGRATULATIONS ANGEL!!!!! IM SCREAMING!” Vanessa Hudgens shared, “Congratulations love!!!!!,” while Bella Thorne added, “Awww omgggg congrats u beautiful girl.” And Elle Fanning posted a series of heart emojis.

4. He reportedly spent $150,000 on the sparkler.

In one of her photos revealing the engagement, Joey shared a close up of the ring. The COO of Rare Carat, Apeksha Kothari, told Insider that Joey’s sparkler features a unique design with a four-carat, oval-cut diamond. “The diamond is set east to west rather than the traditional north to south, and the design evokes traditions from the Art Deco era.” she said. “It’s an antique-inspired ring with a modern flair to it.”

Apeksha added, “Given the uniqueness of the design, that would only add to the value, I would estimate the retail value at $150,000.”

5. Steven calls Joey his ‘best friend.’

In his own Instagram post announcing the engagement, Steven gushed about his bride-to-be. “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together,” he wrote alongside a photo album of the adorable couple. “A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter. You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

 