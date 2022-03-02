Breaking News

Jennifer Hudson Launching New Talk Show After Ellen’s Show Ends

Jennifer Hudson said in a statement that she ‘couldn’t be more thrilled’ about her upcoming daytime talk show, which premieres in Fall 2022.

Jennifer Hudson, 40, is getting the talk show treatment. News broke on Wednesday, March 2 that The Jennifer Hudson Show will premiere in Fall 2022 on Fox Television Stations following the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Jennifer’s daytime show will be one-hour long, according to Variety, and will come from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Ellen production company Telepictures. The test show was reportedly shot in November 2021 with Ellen executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly as showrunners.

Jennifer reacted to the official news of her talk show in a statement to Variety. “I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between, but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,’” the Oscar winner said. “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — twenty years ago — and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people, and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

Jennifer’s now the second American Idol alum to get her own daytime talk show. Kelly Clarkson launched The Kelly Clarkson Show with NBCUniversal Syndication Studios back in September 2019 and it’s become a huge hit. Kelly’s show is currently in season 3 and is set to take over Ellen‘s time slot in the fall.

Ellen DeGeneres will say goodbye to her long-running show this year after 19 seasons. She announced the end of Ellen in May 2021. “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” she said.