Howard Stern Rips Into Trump For Supporting ‘Animal Putin’: ‘He’s An Enemy of Humanity’

Howard Stern spoke out against Donald Trump on the Monday episode of his SiriusXM show after the former president called Russian president Vladimir Putin’s moves in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ‘genius.’

Howard Stern, 68, is letting the world know he doesn’t agree with Donald Trump or Vladimir Putin when it comes to Russia’s tragic invasion of Ukraine. The radio host revealed that he strongly disagrees with the former U.S. president after he publicly called Putin’s moves “genius” last week.

“The man [Putin] is a human stain. I don’t care how much power he has. Don’t praise him,” Howard said when talking about Trump’s praise of Putin on Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show . “Don’t say what a genius he is. He’s not a genius. He’s a thug. He’s a bully.”

“I voted for many Republicans. I don’t see how I’ll ever get back to that,” Howard continued. “They’ve just totally disappointed me and their support of Vladimir Putin, the praise they heap on him. Trump’s praise of Vladimir Putin. This guy’s a f*cking animal. I wish he was dead like I wish Hitler was dead.”

The outspoken personality also expressed his concern for the Ukrainian people and what they’re going through since Russia’s invasion last week.

“I can’t imagine the horror of the life of the Ukrainian people. They’re living in a country – they decided to have free elections … and this scumbag who has more money than anybody, who has more power than anybody, who enslaves an entire country, who will kill you if you’re a journalist, will kill you if you speak out against him, who’s got everything a man could want if you’re truly a megalomaniac, and he didn’t have enough,” he said.

Howard went on to say he thinks Putin “is an enemy of humanity” and called him “a worthless human being” before adding that he wishes “Republicans and Democrats would get together with that message.”

“It’s time for this country to at least have a unified message about democracy and freedom,” he continued. “I’m sick and tired of the f*cking nightmare that’s going on with people defending Vladimir Putin. I never thought I’d live long enough to see it.”

Howard’s comments come after Trump spoke out about the Russia and Ukraine conflict in an interview with two conservative interviewers. He claimed President Joe Biden had no response to the invasion and went on to make his “genius” comment about Putin.

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’ Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine – of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful,” Trump said on Feb. 2, referring to Moscow’s recognition of two separatist nations in occupied Ukrainian Donbas.