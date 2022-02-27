Morgan Wallen & Paige Lorenze Split After Almost A Year Together — Report

Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze have broken up after she reportedly ‘suspected he was cheating on her with multiple people.’

It looks like it’s over for Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze. The country singer, 28, and model have ended their relationship after almost a year together, according to Page Six.

“She suspected he was cheating on her with multiple people,” a source told the outlet. “After they went public, Paige started getting all these messages on Instagram from girls saying, ‘I was with him. We slept together.'”

The source continued to say the DMs “snowballed, and it got to a point where it was just too much” for Paige. “She’s heartbroken.”

Since the split reports have made headlines, Morgan and Paige have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Another source told Page Six that Morgan “is indeed single and focused on being a dad” to his one-year-old son, Indigo, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Katie Smith.

Before the news of their split made headlines, news of their romance did. Earlier this month, it was reported that the lovebirds had been dating quietly for “almost a year” before people knew. “They agreed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but it’s no secret among family and friends,” a source explained to Page Six.

Shortly after the news hit headlines, Paige confirmed the relationship by making it Instagram official. “i love you! and am so proud of you. @morganwallen,” she captioned a photo of them backstage at Morgan’s New York City concert, where she reportedly “went wild” in the audience when he took the stage. She’s also posted just solo pics, like the one above, of her modeling for the camera.

Before his love life was on full display, Morgan got attention for using a racial slur during a night out in Feb. 2021. He took to social media to post an apology in a lengthy video and clarified his comments. “The video you saw of me was me on hour 72 of 72 of a bender and that’s not something I’m proud of either,” he said in the clip. “I let so many people down…I’m not OK with that…I also accepted some invitations from some amazing Black organizations, executives and leaders to engage in some real and honest conversations. Our actions matter, our words matter, and I just want to encourage anyone watching to please learn from my mistakes. There is no reason to downplay what I did. It matters,”