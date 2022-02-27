Jessica Chastain Slays In Plunging Metallic Silver Suit At 2022 SAG Awards

Jessica Chastain slayed the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards on Feb. 27, when she rocked a plunging silver suit with nothing underneath.

Jessica Chastain, 44, stole the show at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27. The actress wore a sexy silver two-piece Dior suit featuring a fitted blazer and straight-leg trousers.

Under the plunging blazer, Jessica opted out of a shirt, putting her ample cleavage on full display. She accessorized with diamond De Beers Jewellers featuring earrings and rings, as well as a pair of platform heels.

Not only was her suit gorgeous, but so was her glam. She had her gorgeous red hair down in effortless curls while parted in the middle. A dark, sultry smokey eye, voluminous lashes, and a bright red lip completed her makeup. Her makeup was done by Kristofer Buckle, who used Charlotte Tilbury products including the new Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil and more.

It was a huge night for Jessica, as she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in the film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and she totally looked the part in this stunning outfit.

Jessica is always rocking some sort of gorgeous look both on and off the red carpet. Just recently, Jessica was promoting her film, when she wore a bright orange LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022 ensemble. She wore a skintight mini dress with an oversized blazer on top.