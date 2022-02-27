Fashion

Jennifer Hudson Looks Ethereal In Pink Floral Gown At 2022 SAG Awards

jennifer hudson sag awards 2022
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Laverne Cox 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2022
Vanessa Hudgens28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2022
Madeline Brewer 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2022
Kerry Washington 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Early Arrivals, The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Jennifer Hudson looked gorgeous at the 2022 SAG Awards on Feb. 27, when she wore a ruffled, pink floral gown.

Jennifer Hudson, 40, stole the show at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27. Jennifer opted to wear a one-shoulder pink gown with massive floral embellishments on her waist and shoulder.

jennifer hudson sag awards 2022
Jennifer Hudson looked gorgeous in this one-shoulder pink floral gown at the 2022 SAG Awards on Feb. 27. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards)

Jennifer’s gown hugged her frame perfectly and the skirt was fitted at her waist before flowing into an A-line, flowy skirt. She accessorized with Pomellato jewels including a pair of dangling pink diamond earrings and rings, as well as a pair of sky-high, pink satin open-toe platform sandals.

She tied her look together with seriously gorgeous glam as she had her dark hair pinned back into a half-up-half-down style with the top of her hair in a bouffant. She added a sultry pink smokey-eye and a glossy light pink lip.

Related Gallery

Sexiest SAG Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Jennifer Lopez & More

Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 19, 2020. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS. SAG Awards 2020, Los Angeles, California, United States - 19 Jan 2020
Reese Witherspoon 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020 Wearing Celine, Custom
Scarlett Johansson 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020 Wearing Armani, Custom

Just the night before, on Feb. 26, Jennifer looked gorgeous at the NAACP Image Awards when she wore a stunning off-the-shoulder black velvet Christian Siriano Fall 2022 gown that had one massive ruffled sleeve. The dress featured a tight, sheer corset bodice and a fitted skirt.

She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps and dazzling Gismondi 1754 diamond earrings. It was a huge night for Jennifer, who took home two awards – Best Actress for her role of Aretha Franklin in Respect, as well as Entertainer of the Year.