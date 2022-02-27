Fashion

Cate Blanchett Shows Some Skin In Plunging V-Neck Black Gown At SAG Awards

Cate Blanchett stole the show at the 2022 SAG Awards when she wore a plunging black gown on the red carpet.

Cate Blanchett, 52, looked absolutely stunning at the 2022 SAG Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27, when she wore a sleeveless black gown with a deep V-neckline. Her dress featured a plunging bodice that revealed ample cleavage and was lined with large black stone embellishments.

Cate Blanchett looked stunning at the 2022 SAG Awards when she wore this sleeveless black gown with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards)

The sides of Cate’s dress had large pouches on the side while the skirt flowed down her toned figure. She accessorized her look with a large black diamond ring and matching dangling earrings.

As for her glam, she had her strawberry blonde hair down and parted to the side in loose waves. A light pink glossy lip and a smoke eye completed her makeup for the night. It was a huge night for Cate as she was nominated for her role in the film Nightmare Alley.

Cate has been on a roll lately and just the other day on Feb. 25, she attended the Cesar Awards at the Olympia Music Hall in Paris, France, when she received the Honorary Cesar award during the 47th annual Cesar Awards ceremony.

She looked classy as ever on the red carpet when she rocked a cool black suit featuring high-waisted straight-leg trousers with a matching cropped blazer.

Under the blazer she wore a silver bedazzled V-neck blouse with a sheer black bedazzled cape in the back. She topped her look off with diamond earrings, a bright red lip, and a pair of satin black pointed-toe pumps.