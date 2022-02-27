Caitriona Balfe Stuns In Plunging Red Saint Laurent Gown With Thigh-High Slit At SAG Awards

Caitriona Balfe looked absolutely stunning at the 2022 SAG Awards when she wore a plunging red V-neck gown with a high slit on the skirt.

Caitriona Balfe, 42, stunned at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27. The Outlander actress wore a long-sleeve, bright red Saint Laurent Spring 2022 gown with a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her waist.

As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, it had a thigh-high slit on the skirt that showed off her toned legs. She accessorized with a pair of black strappy sandals, a black leather YSL purse, and dazzling Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry including a gold diamond choker necklace, a massive diamond ring, and a bracelet.

As for her glam, she rocked a subtle red smokey eye with a bright red lip to match her dress. It was a huge night for Caitriona, as she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Belfast.

Caitriona always looks fabulous for award shows or events and she looked beautiful back in January at a special screening for Belfast in West Hollywood. For the occasion, she wore a sleeveless black midi dress with bow-tie shoulders and a tight, scoop neck bodice.

The bottom half of the dress featured a poofy ruffled skirt and she topped her look off with a black leather moto jacket. She tied her look together with dangling gold earrings, a slicked-back middle-parted bun, and a bright red lip.