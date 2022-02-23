Breaking News

Abigail Breslin Engaged To Ira Kunyansky – See Her Gorgeous Engagement Ring

Abigail Breslin showed off her round-cut center diamond ring via Instagram on Feb. 22, after she said ‘duh’ to beau Ira Kunyansky’s proposal.

Abigail Breslin announced her engagement to boyfriend Ira Kunyansky on Tuesday, February 22. The Little Miss Sunshine actress, 25, posted a photo to Instagram of her stunning engagement ring gifted to her by her 31-year-old beau. She captioned her celebratory post, “I was like, ‘duh,’ and also added the hashtag “engaged y’all.”

Ira, meanwhile, posted photos of Abigail showing off her ring as the couple cozied up to one another after the engagement, which seemingly took place during dinner at Geoffrey’s Malibu in California. “She said YES!” Ira wrote alongside the post-engagement pics.

Ira and Abigail received an abundance of congratulatory messages after they got engaged. Actresses Elle Fanning and Katherine McNamara were among those to wish the couple the best, and also gush over Abigail’s round-cut center diamond ring.

The newly-engaged couple been dating since at least 2017. Abigail has posted numerous photos of her boyfriend on her social media pages the past years. This month, she shared a sweet tribute to Ira on Valentine’s Day. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my perfect babekin ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you so much and forever,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ira was there for Abigail when her father tragically died of COVID-19 in February 2021. She shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram at the time. “Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I’m in shock and devastation,” the Scream Queens star said. “My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family,” she added.