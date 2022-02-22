‘RHONJ’ Preview: Dolores Catania Shares The News Of Her Split From David With Her Family

Dolores Catania’s family is shocked to hear about her split from David Principe in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Feb. 22 episode of ‘RHONJ’.

The Feb. 22 episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be an emotional one, as this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek shows Dolores Catania sharing some heartbreaking news with her family. While out to dinner with her ex-husband, Frank Catania, and their two children, Frankie and Gabrielle, Dolores reveals that she’ll be extending the lease on her new townhouse. Her kids start asking questions about her boyfriend, David Principe, since it sounds like Dolores won’t be moving in with him anytime soon.

She starts by saying that she and David have grown apart “a lot”, and that she’s been wondering what she wants when it comes to a relationship, but before she can say anything else, Frank tells her to “cut to the point” and tell the kids what’s really going on.

“Unfortunately, this is the end of the road for me and David,” Dolores tells her kids, and Frankie seems to be affected the most. “Oh my gosh,” he said. “This is terrible.”

Gabrielle then asks, “Why?”, to which Dolores tells them, “It’s because the lack of communication. And I feel like he hasn’t been there for me in a lot of ways. He didn’t meet me halfway on a lot of things. He didn’t even meet me a little bit. It’s the hardest thing to do — to part ways with someone that you still love and care about very much. But I had no where else to go with this [relationship].”

“That’s understandable,” Gabrielle tells her mom, before they all ask whether or not they can still have their own relationships with David, following the split. To hear what she says, watch the full preview above.

Want more? This new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs later tonight (Tuesday Feb. 22) at 8pm on Bravo.