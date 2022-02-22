Madonna, 63, Rocks Sheer Top While Playing The Guitar: ‘I’m Fundonna’ – Watch

She’s the Material Girl, Madame X, and now.. ‘Fundonna?’ Madonna unveiled this new persona while looking quite fun in tight pants, a sheer top, and some insanely tall heels.

“One way to get up the stairs,” Madonna says at the start of the clip she posted to her Instagram on Monday (Feb. 21.) Madonna, 63, rides up the stairs on an automated seat, probably because the massive shoes she wore made it impossible for her to climb. “F-ck you, motherf-ckers,” she said defiantly while flipping off the camera. After a bit of garage punk music, Madonna – who was rocking a sheer top – said, “I’m not going to quit my day job – or maybe I should.” She also added, “Count her in for talking. Then count her in for singing. And count me in for fun.”

“I’m A Social Anthropologist……… … I’m a Film maker! I’m Fundonna!!” Madonna captioned the video, along with a few emojis – film camera, film strip, electric guitar, microphone – and a hashtag about #sh-tontheground. The guitar was in reference to the six-string she played in the video. This video hinted at the “visual autobiography” biopic that she’s begun, and fans picked up on that. “Girl, all those unreleased early songs from your time in bands in NYC better be on the biopic soundtrack,” wrote one commenter.

The music icon said she’s doing more than just a biopic during a November visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She said her future would be a “visual autobiography” that she would oversee. “The reason I’m doing it is a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me,” she told Fallon, per Billboard, “but they’re always men.” Madonna said that Universal sent her a draft script, which she called “the most hideous superficial crap I ever read.” The studio also enlisted a “total misogynist,” according to her, to direct.

“Why would these people make a movie about my life?” she told Jimmy Fallon. “There’s nothing true in the script, the guy who is making it has no understanding of women, no appreciation of women, no respect for women. … I just threw down the gauntlet.”

The same day that Madonna shared the video of her riding up the chair, she posted an IG Gallery of her prepping for the film. Madge looked like she hadn’t aged a day from the early 1990s, with a smooth face and striking blue eyes. “Tryin to make a movie,” she captioned the gallery. “it’s really hard! Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way!”