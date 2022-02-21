Miley Cyrus Crowd Surfs In Lingerie For Gucci’s Latest Love Parade Campaign – Photos

The ‘Malibu’ singer was sultry as ever while partying it up with other VIPs for the glam Gucci campaign. Looking great, she teamed lingeries with a bedazzled mask.

Miley Cyrus, 29, is a known party animal, and the star simply couldn’t stop having a good time in a star-packed new ad for Gucci’s latest Love Parade campaign. In the ads, which you can catch here, the former Disney darling stunned in a barely-there black and white ensemble which was made up of a lacy bra, a fur shrug, and fuzzy matching knickers.

Amping up the drama, she donned a jeweled bunny rabbit mask that covered half of her face but let bubbly blonde curls spill out from underneath. Her makeup was equally as cute, with Miley framing her baby blues with a bit of liner and popping a heart-shaped birthmark on her cheek for a retro touch.

In the video campaign, the daughter of country crooner Billy Ray Cyrus first appears tableside, licking frosting from her fingers seductively. After a decadent dinner, the revelers take the party to the dance floor. There, the star went all out, surfing her way through the crowd in her same slinky bedroom look.

The “Adore You” songstress was in fine company for the campaign, which also featured a very sassy Beanie Feldstein donning a silky purple dress and a tiara as she fed a leather motorcycle-clad pal a pastry. Also, there to party was actor Deng Lun, multi-hyphenate Jared Leto, Squid Game’s Jungjae Lee, model Liu Wen, and rap legend Snoop Dogg, all decked out in their finest Gucci looks.

Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele opened up about his vision for the campaign, which “portrays the modern myth of cinema through a sequence of obsessions and desires.” He added, “I thought about how my mother raised me as a devout worshipper of beauty. About the gift of dreaming, which I cannot go without. About the aura of cinema, which generates mythologies. This is why I chose Hollywood Boulevard.”