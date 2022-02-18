Singer JEVERSON’s ‘Somethin’ In The Water’ Brings ‘A Good Vibe, Good Energy & Good Love’

With his new song, JEVERSON takes you to paradise, and this rising talent tells HollywoodLife how ‘Somethin’ In The Water’ captures the spirit of his native Grenada.

“For me, being Grenadian is a vibe, and I wanted to capture that chill, island-time, easy-going vibe that I get from being home,” soul/pop/funk artist JEVERSON says to HollywoodLife. That vibe can be felt in “Somethin’ In The Water,” the latest single from this rising R&B talent. In JEVERSON’s first single of 2022 – and the latest track of his forthcoming EP – the Grenada native distills the Caribbean atmosphere, the sun, and the sea, into a charming, soulful song. It’s a three-minute vacation from the world of skyscrapers and pavement, a quick duck back into paradise. For those who may not know the name, “Somethin’ In The Water” is a burst of joy, one that will make them remember JEVERSON long after the track is over.

“I’ve always wanted to sing soulful music, and I think I’m finding my way to a simple balance between island vibe and soul/funk,” he says in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Having sung music since he was ten years old, JEVERSON has recently arrived on the scene, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect. With funk and soul enjoying a more significant presence in the mainstream, JEVERSON merges the classic sound of the ’70s with the modern production of today.

“Somethin’ in the Water,” he tells HL, is “a moment, or at least a place, and an overall vibe that is saying, ‘this is me.'” As you get to know JEVERSON, find out more about the inspiration behind this new cut, why he thinks the classic vibe is so prevalent in 2022, and the kind of fan who will be blasting “Somethin’ In The Water” at all the summer block parties this year.

HollywoodLife: “Something In The Water” is an incredible first impression of your upcoming EP. Was there a particular moment that inspired this song, or is this more of you trying to capture your overall vibe, as a way to tell fans, “this is me”?

JEVERSON: Thank you! I guess it’s kind of both…a moment, or at least a place, and an overall vibe that is saying, “this is me.” There’s this beach at home called Grand Anse. I’ve met some amazing people while performing or just hanging out there. Some of those people have changed my life, and I thought that there must be something about the place/water that is responsible for me having the experiences that I’ve had, you know, “Something in the water.” For me, being Grenadian is a vibe, and I wanted to capture that chill, island-time, easy-going vibe that I get from being home. I’ve always wanted to sing soulful music, and I think I’m finding my way to a simple balance between island vibe and soul/funk.

“Something In The Water” is splashed with this classic R&B/soul sound that’s enjoying a revival. Why do you think that sound is resonating with so many today?

It just feels good. That’s what classic R&B music did to us. It makes us feel good…and that’s my aim. To make my fans and people who listen to my music feel a good vibe, a good energy, and good love.

How would you describe a JEVERSON fan? Like, describe the type of person who should be checking out your EP when it drops in March.

A JEVERSON fan is someone who loves a good vibe, good music, and a good time!!