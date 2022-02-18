See Pic

Charlie Sheen Teases His ‘Epic’ Comeback With 1st Pic From Set Of Secret Project With Kevin Connolly

Charlie Sheen
News Writer

Charlie Sheen shared a photo from what looks to be the set of a new project that also involves stars from ‘Entourage.’

Charlie Sheen appears to be teaming up with Entourage stars for a new project. The actor, 56, was in a group photo that also included Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon, as well as Entourage creator Doug Ellin, from the set of an upcoming movie or TV show. Charlie stood on the far left in the photo, which he shared to Instagram on February, 17, as the big group all lovingly wrapped their arms around each other to smile for the camera. Charlie wrote in his caption, “epic first day with my new ‘2nd.’ family. xox ©.”

Doug shared that same photo, plus more footage from the project’s set. He also revealed that Jamie Lynn Sigler, Martin Sheen, Mark Cuban, and Emmanuelle Chriqui are among the cast. Filming appears to be taking place in Los Angeles, California. One of Doug’s videos showed the cast, Charlie included, chatting amongst each other while at a table read outside.

There’s not many details about this secret project, aside from the star-studded faces involved. Charlie hasn’t been in a movie since 2017’s 9/11, which featured Whoopi Goldberg and Luis Guzman. His last TV show was Comedy Central’s Typical Rick, where he appeared in two episodes in 2017.

Charlie appears to be back on track after going through some high-profiled battles in the past. He suffered through addiction and was diagnosed with HIV in 2015. He was also known for having rocky moments with his ex-wife Denise Richards, 51, but seems to be focusing on more positive and healthy days now.

Charlie’s career died off a little after Two and a Half Men, so we’re very excited to see him in this new project. If it’s anything like Entourage, we’ll be in for a treat.