Watch

Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir Protest Kamila Valieva’s Performance With Scathing, Silent Coverage

Kamila Valieva
Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Broderick Thompson of Canada in action during the 2nd training run for the Men's Downhill race of the Alpine Skiing events of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre Skiing, Beijing municipality, China, 04 February 2022. Alpine Skiing - Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, China - 04 Feb 2022
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee,competes in the women's short program during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing Olympics Figure Skating, Beijing, China - 15 Feb 2022
Ashley Caldwell of the US performs in the Women's Freestyle Skiing Aerials qualification at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing municipality, China, 14 February 2022 Freestyle Skiing - Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Zhangjiakou, China - 14 Feb 2022
Nathan Chen of the USA performs during the Men's Free Skating of the Figure Skating events at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 10 February 2022. Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, China - 10 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir stayed silent as ROC skater Kamila Valieva placed first in her short program. The duo are among many U.S. athletes outraged about Kamila’s doping scandal.

Russian Olympics Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva‘s doping scandal hasn’t sat well with many former U.S. Olympic skaters, including Tara Lipinski, 39, and Johnny Weir, 37. The duo, who have been working as Beijing Winter Olympics commentators for NBC Sports, addressed the controversy surrounding the 15-year-old when she performed her short program on Tuesday, Feb. 15. As Kamila earned the top score of the day (82.16), and then teared up after her skate, Tara and Johnny remained completely silent to protest the Court of Arbitration for Sports’ decision to let Kamila compete.

“All I feel I can say is that was the short program of Kamila Valieva at the Olympics,” Johnny said to break the silence. Tara, who similarly didn’t speak until Kamila’s skate was done, then chimed in to say, “She had a positive test. We should not have seen this skate.” Tara continued, “I don’t know how many times over the past year that I’ve said she is the best figure skater I’ve ever seen. And just saying that now not only makes me confused, it makes me angry and disoriented by everything I thought that I knew.”

The pair also addressed the controversy while Kamila was warming up for her skate. “To be honest, I almost don’t believe what I’m seeing,” Tara told her co-host. “Seeing her on Olympic ice right now with everything we’ve discovered over the last week. I did not think this was going to happen and I don’t think it should be happening.”

Kamila Valieva
Kamila Valieva at the 2022 Winter Olympics (Photo: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Beijing Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony -- Photos Of The Athletes Arriving

Athletes of the USA arrive for the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, also known as Bird's Nest, in Beijing China, 04 February 2022. Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, China - 04 Feb 2022
Elana Meyers Taylor and John Shuster, of the United States, carry their national flag into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony, Beijing, China - 04 Feb 2022
Athletes of the USA arrive for the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, also known as Bird's Nest, in Beijing China, 04 February 2022. Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, China - 04 Feb 2022

Other former U.S. figure skaters like Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu have similarly expressed outrage that Kamila’s still competing in Beijing. Adam simply tweeted “disgrace” after Kamila’s short program. American track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson, 21, has hard feelings about the scandal as well, considering she was banned from the Tokyo Olympics last year for marijuana use. “The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady,” Sha’Carri said on Twitter when comparing her Kamila’s situations.

Kamila tested positive for the banned substance Trimetazidine on Feb. 8, the day after she won a gold medal in team figure skating. However, the CAS decided days later the Kamila could continue in the Olympics because her age makes her a “protected person.” She returned to the skating rink for Tuesday’s short program.

Due to the controversy, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a statement that Kamila, who is favored to win gold in the Women’s Singles ice skating, won’t get a medal ceremony if she secures a spot on the podium.