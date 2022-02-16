‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Trailer: A1 & Lyrica Battle Over Their Past Infidelities

Lyrica filed for divorce from A1 after filming this new season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’, which means the show’s going to be full of drama when it returns on March 31.

Four new hip-hop couples will be airing their dirty laundry on an all-new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, premiering on Thursday, March 31 at 9 PM on WE tv. This season stars hip-hop superstar K. Michelle (K. Michelle: My Life) and Kastan, Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) Lyrica and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and Gangsta Boo (the first female member of Three 6 Mafia) and Emmet as they head to marriage boot camp to face the music — and see whether their romance can stand the test of time.

In the one-minute and 40-second trailer for the new season, which you can view above, tears are shed, accusations are thrown, and past instances of cheating resurface. Especially when it comes to Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood duo Lyrica and A1. “She has stepped out. I have stepped out. But for some reason, hers don’t count,” A1 tells resident counselor Dr. Ish Major and the established Judge Lynn Toler.

Then, a few seconds later, Lyrica can be seen yelling “Take your long lumpy booty out of here” to another housemate, so we think it’s safe to say that this is going to be one heck of a new season. Sadly, we don’t think A1 and Lyrica will end up saving their relationship, as she filed for divorce in early January — after the couple filmed this new season of Marriage Boot Camp.

Want to see more? The new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition premieres on WE tv on March 31 at 9pm. Don’t miss it!