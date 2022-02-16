Britney Spears Thanks Congress For Inviting Her To Testify About Conservatorships

Britney Spears feels ‘grateful that my story was even acknowledged’ after receiving the letter from Congress and weighs in on whether she’ll take up the invite to the White House.

Britney Spears may be channeling Elle Woods in the future as she has been invited to testify in front of Congress. While the 40-year-old uses posts light-hearted videos of her dancing, she opened up about a much more serious matter on Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 16. She shared a letter she had received from Congress members Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell in December inviting her to speak out on her conservatorship and how she broke free from it.

Thank you so much for sharing your story of strength and perseverance, Ms. @BritneySpears. It’s my honor to invite you to meet with us in DC. Your voice helps other victims feel so much #stronger. pic.twitter.com/MsMOcg8ncF — Congressman Charlie Crist (@RepCharlieCrist) February 16, 2022

The “Toxic” star revealed why she hasn’t taken up the offer and flown out to Washington DC. “I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now,” she wrote in the post’s caption. She emphasized that she isn’t trying to play the victim in speaking out about the situation but rather she hopes she can help others.

To her, the letter from Congress is more than just an opportunity. “Number 1 – I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED,” she continued. “Because of the letter ✉️, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world 🌎 where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy.”

The pop star thanked her “small circle of adorable friends” for helping her cope after enduring what her “own family” put her through with the conservatorship. “In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House,” she concluded, hinting that appearing in front of Congress is definitely a possibility for her. However, for now, it seems that Brit has some healing to do.

The “Oops I Did It Again” singer, fortunately, has her fiancé Sam Ashgari to lean on during these tough times. Sources close to the couple have told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he has been a huge support when it comes to the family drama. She knows that he “has her back” and “has been there for her in every way.” Her friends approve, and that’s always a good sign!