Dan Marino, Eli Manning & Ryan Clark Celebrate Restaurant Workers In Stella Artois’ Super Bowl Ad

In order to give thanks to those who usually work the Super Bowl, Stella Artois – and three NFL legends – decided to give some bar and restaurant workers a chance to live ‘The Life Artois.’

Over the past two years, the service industry has done its best to keep the world going. Even before the pandemic lockdowns and no-contact delivery service, those in the bar and restaurant fields often pulled shifts during holidays and major events. This means your favorite bartender, chef, and short-order cook isn’t going to see the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Instead, they’ll be serving your beer, or making those three-dozen wings you ordered at the last minute. Enter Stella Artois, who recruited Dan Marino, Eli Manning, and Ryan Clark to surprise three service industry workers with a trip of a lifetime.

Eli tells bartender Meg that Eli will cover her shift during Super Bowl Sunday, so that she and a loved one can see the game at LoFi Stadium for themselves. The same goes for Dan with pizza chef Loïc and Ray with bartender Tyrone. The three sports legends try their hands at the bartenders and chef’s jobs and they find out it’s not as easy as it looks.

“Making time to savor life with the people who matter most to us is crucial for our overall happiness and well-being in today’s always-on, ever-changing world,” said Lauren Denowitz, Head of Marketing, Stella Artois, in a statement. “We want our fans to know that the good life is never too far away and Super Bowl LVI presents the perfect moment for the brand to send out this message and thank the bar and restaurant workers who keep our business running with a unique opportunity to live that good life – or The Life Artois, as we call it – with their loved ones on game day.”

This marks Eli Manning’s third appearance in a Super Bowl commercial this year. He and a handful of NFL legends (Victor Cruz, Jerome Bettis, Terry Bradshaw, Peyton Manning) were in the “Road to the Super Bowl” hype video from PepsiCo and Frito-Lay. Both Manning brothers also appeared in Caesar’s Sportsbook first game spot, starring opposite Halle Berry and JB Smoove. However, this partnership with Stella might be the one that means most to Manning.”Bar and restaurant workers definitely help make game day a special experience,” said the Super Bowl Champion & MVP (XLII, XLVI) and former New York Giants quarterback.

“When Stella Artois came to me with the idea,” continued Manning, “I was game to step in. I’m excited, and a little scared, to fill in for Meg on Sunday and can’t wait to hear about her experience getting to savor Super Bowl LVI with a loved one.”