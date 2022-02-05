Lizzo Shows Love For Selena Gomez As She Wears A Bikini From Her La’Mariette Collab – Photos

It’s a swimsuit shoutout! Lizzo showed love to Selena Gomez’s collaboration with La’Mariette, looking stunning in a skimpy, strappy bikini from the Summer ’21 collection.

There may be a blizzard on the east coast, but that won’t stop Lizzo, 33, from turning up the temperature. The singer caught some rays with a friend in new photos, and brought some of the heat herself in a sexy, strappy printed bikini. The designer she chose? Fellow artist Selena Gomez, 29, who debuted an affordable and trendy collection of swimsuits in June in collaboration with brand La’Mariette. Working all her golden-hour angles in the new photos, Lizzo proved just how flattering Selena’s new collection looks in action.

In the first shot, Lizzo and a friend strike a pose while enjoying the hot tub on a sunny day. Skin absolutely glowing, Lizzo owned the shot in the ‘Marie’ top and bottom from Selena’s collection. Selena, who spoke about the capsule collection in July, said she was inspired to include jewel tones and pops of neon in the color palette try something different. The La’Mariette line is designed by Selena’s close friends Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao, and Selena shared that she loved creating swimsuits as a trio since all three “love to be outside.” Inclusivity, historically a must for Selena, is clear in the price range, from $49-$119, and sizing, from XS-XXL.

Inclusive style is just as important to Lizzo as it is to Selena, and a link-up between the two body-positive stars feels natural. From rocking a sheer dress to Cardi B‘s birthday party and welcoming haters to “kiss my a**,” to showcasing her insane flute skills while wearing Daisy Dukes and a crop top, Lizzo always lives life on her terms, especially when it comes to her body. On Feb. 5, Lizzo showed this again by posting a sensual and tasteful nude portrait to Instagram with the caption “Art.” She found love in the comments from both Chloe Bailey and Erykah Badu.