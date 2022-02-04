See Pic

Kim Zolciak Slays In Sexy Cutout Top & Leather Pants For Night Out: Photo

Kim Zolciak
‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum and mom of six, Kim Zolciak, showed off her stunning curves in an edgy black outfit while out on the town in Las Vegas.

Hotlanta! Or more like Hot Vegas. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak, 43, posted an Instagram photo on February 4 in a smoking hot, black ensemble while out at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas. The reality star didn’t leave much to the imagination in her sexy bandage-tie black top with bare cutouts. Kim rocked high-waisted leather pants and wore her long, blonde locks in soft waves that fell past her slim waistline, her petite frame towering in black, Christian Louboutin stilettos (gauging from the red bottoms).

Kim’s sizzling look served as a reminder that being dressed to the nines can keep your confidence high, at least it certainly did for her! “Either you play the game or watch the game play you,” she captioned the photos to her 3.2 million followers. Fellow RHOA pal NeNe Leakes chimed in with, “True words spoken,” while former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi threw down some fire emojis. However, the biggest compliment came from daughter Ariana Biermann, 20, who was pretty much just stated the obvious. “How do you have six kids?”

The hot mama has four kids with her husband of just over 10 years, Troy Biermann: Kroy Jr., Kash, Kane, and Kaia. She also has two daughters from a previous marriage, Brielle, along with Ariana mentioned above, both of whom Troy adopted in 2013. Kim and her fam starred on the now-canceled BRAVO docusoap, Don’t Be Tardy, catapulting from her Housewives fameThe spin-off show—which started off chronicling Kim’s journey to her wedding with Troy—debuted in 2012 and went for eight seasons. Kim left RHOA in the middle of the fifth season, also in 2012. Years later, it is evident that Kim and Troy are still keep the love alive, and we can see why!

It’s more than apparent that Kim really takes care of herself. Although the devoted wife and mother has admitted to having a breast lift and tummy tuck in the past, Kim also focuses on her body the natural way. Her secret? She often enjoys a glass of wine, indulges in pasta (and fondu!), but doesn’t eat much meat. “I don’t eat red meat or pork. Not very much poultry either,” she has shared. “I eat a banana before every workout. I don’t eat breakfast I only drink my @310nutrition shake.” Whatever she is doing it is working, and it’s good to know she doesn’t completely deprive herself. Keep the looks coming!

