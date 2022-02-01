‘The Resident’ Preview: Devon’s ‘New Journey’ At Chastain Starts — Watch

Devon’s new journey begins! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Resident,’ Devon prepares to start his first clinical trial.

Devon is beginning the next chapter of his medical career in the February 1 episode of The Resident. In our EXCLUSIVE preview, Devon gets ready for work and Leela gives him a pep talk. She says he’s going to “cure cancer” with his new clinical trial.

Devon tells Leela that she’s “crushing” her neurosurgery rotation with Billie. “She’s a great mentor, and you’re changing the subject,” Leela quips. Devon reveals that he finally gets to enroll his first patients in his clinical trial today.

“This is the beginning of a new journey, one which will end with you receiving a Nobel Prize,” Leela adds. Devon replies, “Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.”

He admits that working on this clinical trial does have a lot of upsides, including fewer hours at work. This means he can spend more time with Leela. “I like the sound of that,” Leela says before pulling Devon in for a sweet kiss.

Get ready for a lot of Devon and Leela in the second half of season 5. Executive producer Andrew Chapman teased that there’s a “big, juicy, fun” Devon and Leela story coming up. “There is going to be a big bombshell that shows up in 13 and in 14, and then they’ll have to deal with it in 15,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It will involve Leela, it will involve Devon, it’ll involve where they are going in the future, and also Leela’s sister Padma. I can’t really say more than that but expect fireworks.”

The synopsis for the February 1 episode reads: “A case turns personal for Conrad when the donor-recipient of Nic’s heart is admitted to the ER. Bell is faced with a devastating diagnosis that causes him to make a heartbreaking decision. Meanwhile, the Raptor asks Devon to include his ailing mother in his clinical trial, causing Devon to face a major dilemma.” The Resident season 5 airs Tuesdays on FOX.