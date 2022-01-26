‘I Can See Your Voice’ Preview: Alison Brie & Cheryl Hines Argue Over Two Singers

‘I Can See Your Voice’ detective Alison Brie and panelist Cheryl Hines go head-to-head in a heated debate over whether the barista or the palm reader is the good singer in this EXCLUSIVE preview.

The voices are getting harder and harder to figure out on I Can See Your Voice. “I think that the palm reader, the voice sounded like it could be her voice. I bought it,” Alison Brie, one of the show’s detectives, says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 26 episode.

Cheryl Hines chimes in and disagrees with Alison. “She has an ease about her. It was fun to watch her. She does not have a good voice,” Cheryl says.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton notices that the palm reader tapped throughout her performance. She thinks it’s clear that the palm reader was “feeling” the music, whereas the barista put more emphasis on her facial expressions rather than matching her lips to the words of the song. Ashanti points out a particular thing that the barista did where it was noticeable that she wasn’t a singer.

Cheryl adds, “I get the feeling that this is a big moment in her life tonight because she’s about to sing in front of everybody in America.” Alison quickly responds, “Cheryl, according to her story, she’s been singing with Nick Lachey all over the place!”

Cheryl is sticking with her gut. “Tonight is the night she’s alone. Barista is a good singer,” Cheryl says.

I Can See Your Voice is hosted by Ken Jeong. He’s joined by Cheryl and Adrienne, who are permanent panelists, along with a rotating panel of celebrity detectives. They must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, our contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip-synch challenges. This season, contestants are given one chance to use the “Golden Mic,” which grants them advice from one secret mystery celebrity. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with Ashanti. I Can See Your Voice airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.