Crystal Hefner Confirms Holly Madison’s Chilling & ‘Gross’ Polaroid Story During Playboy Documentary

As ‘Secrets of Playboy’ dished the dirt behind Hugh Hefner’s empire, his ex-wife confirmed Holly Madison’s claims that he took photos of naked ‘wasted’ women at the mansion.

“When you would go out with [Hugh Hefner],” Holly Madison said of her late boyfriend during the second episode of Secrets of Playboy that aired on Monday (Jan. 24), “he’s taking all types of naked pictures of these women when they’re wasted out of their minds. And he would print out like, eight copies for him and all the women. It’s just gross.” Shockingly, Holly’s claims about the Playboy founder were confirmed by his wife, Crystal Hefner. “I found thousands of those disposable camera photos you are talking about, [Holly],” Crystal, 35, tweeted to Holly, 42, as the episode aired. “I immediately ripped them up and destroyed every single one of them for you and the countless other women in them. They’re gone.”

Holly cited the photos as one of the reasons she was “afraid to leave” the Playboy Mansion. “If I left,” she said during Secrets of Playboy, “there was just this mountain of revenge porn just waiting to come out.” In December, the Girls Next Door alum made these claims, per Too Fab, telling the Power: Hugh Hefner podcast that Hugh was “constantly taking photos of these women on his disposable camera. And these women were almost always intoxicated. I know I was, heavily intoxicated.”

“They wouldn’t just be his regular girlfriends. They would be new girls who were joining him for a night for the first time, or women who had flown out from across the country to test for a centerfold in allegedly professional conditions,” she said. “And they’d be invited out and oftentimes would be pressured, not necessarily directly by him, he would have some of his girlfriends do it too, pressure them to come upstairs.”

Holly has not held back in Secrets of Playboy. She claimed that living at the Playboy Mansion was so dire and depressing that she considered “drowning” herself to end this “cycle of misery.” She said the conditions – a strict 9 o’clock curfew, no friends over, sex on a schedule – were very “cult-like.” She also said that there was a time when Hef “flipped out” on her after she got her hair cut. “He was screaming at me and said it made me look old, hard, and cheap,” said Holly.

Hefner died in 2017 at the age of 91. Ahead of Secrets of Playboy, Hefner’s son, Cooper, defended his father against “salacious stories” about Hef. Crystal also spent Monday evening denying a claim made by another one of Hef’s girlfriends. Sondra Theodore claimed that Hefner was obsessed with Charles Manson, and Crystal said, “saying he had interest is definitely a lie.”