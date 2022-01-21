Kevonna Rose’s ‘In Between Kisses’ Captures Those ‘Delicate Moments Between New Lovers’

While vibing on a new love, indie soul singer Kevonna Rose channels the energy of falling in love ‘for the first time since the last time’ in her video for ‘In Between Kisses.’

There’s more to romance than unbridled passion. As highlighted in “In Between Kisses,” the new video from indie-soul/pop artist Kevonna Rose, there are a lot of soft and subtle moments with new love. There are gentle caresses, quiet afternoons spent cuddling, and – as the song showcases – moments of unexpected nervousness. “Could this be something?” she asks on the chorus, before she tells her lover that she doesn’t want them to leave or “stop kissing me.”

With such killer lines – “it’s the first time / since the last time / I felt this good / in a long time” – sung by a silky voice, Kevonna quickly establishes herself on the track as an emotional and powerful singer, one that demands your attention. The video matches that, as she conveys the struggle of trying to take things slow with this relationship so that it can grow and flourish organically. “We really wanted to capture the delicate moments between new lovers; the glances, arm grazes, the embraces,” she tells HollywoodLife about the shoot, which sees her glamorously relax in the apartment with the boy. “The vibe or energy of the video is simply love.” ‘

Kevonna herself is a vibe, one that’s needed for 2022. Born in south New Jersey and based out of Philly, Kevonna comes from a lineage of musicians and knew that she was destined for a career in the arts. With her guitar in hand, the singer-songwriter honed her talent, ultimately winning Essence Festival’s Show Your Range contest and Wawa Welcome America contest, which resulted in her opening for Ms. Lauryn Hill, Common and more artists. She’s been building a buzz for herself over the past few years with her single “Greetings From Atlanta” and her 2021 ep, C’est la Vie. T

“In Between Kisses” is the first single off Kevonna’s follow-up to C’est la Vie. Her sophomore EP is slated for release in the first quarter of 20202. When it drops, expect to fall in love over and over again with Kevonna. In the meantime, enjoy this in-between time with your new fave.