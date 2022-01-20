Watch

Tori Yorgey, A Local Reporter, Gets Hit by A Car Live On Air & Immediately Goes Back To Work: Watch

Tori Yorgey
WSAZ Studio
Katie Couric poses for a portrait on in New York Katie Couric Portrait Session, New York, USA - 09 May 2019
Katie Couric'Today' TV show, New York, USA - 11 Apr 2018
Katie Couric Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Katie Couric, John Molner. Katie Couric, left, and John Molner, right, attend the Michael J. Fox Foundation 2018 benefit gala at the New York Hilton Midtown, in New York Michael J. Fox Foundation 2018 Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 10 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Tori said her ‘whole life’ flashed before her eyes when the SUV slammed into her and knocked her to the ground.

The show must go on! In an incredible display of strength and tenacity, a local reporter for NBC’s West Virginia affiliate was hit by an SUV as she was beginning her live segment for the 11 o’clock news, and immediately popped back up to continue working. The amazing footage, seen below, captures the moment Tori Yorgey is about to report on water main breaks when she is slammed by the vehicle driving behind her, knocking her to the ground. The WSAZ-TV correspondent can then be heard off camera letting the in-studio anchor Tim Irr and her own viewing audience that she is doing just fine.

“Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I’m ok,” Tori says in the clip. “I just got hit by a car, but I’m ok, Tim. That’s live TV for you. I’m all good!” Appearing unfazed himself, Tim replies, “That’s a first for you on TV, Tori.” Tori then admitted she had been hit by a car previously while in college. “Are you sure you’re ok, Tori?” Tim asks with a worried look on his face. “I’m ok. We’re ok,” Tori replies.

Tori then can be seen talking to the driver, who is off camera. “Ma’am, you are so sweet. And you are ok. It is all good.” Tori then laughed, adding, “Ya know, this is my last week on the job, and I think this would’ve happened, specifically to me, Tim.” When asked by Tim if she was “bumped down low” or “hit up high,” Tori said she couldn’t be sure. “My whole life just flashed before my eyes… I thought I was in a safe spot, but clearly we might need to move the camera over a bit.” And with that, Tori went back to reporting on the water main break as if nothing had happened!

Related Gallery

Christiane Amanpour: See Photos Of The Award-Winning Journalist

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (10518851ai) Christiane Amanpour 'Good Morning Britain' TV show, London, UK - 06 Jan 2020
CNN International News anchor and directorate award recipient Christiane Amanpour poses with her award during the 47th International Emmy Awards gala at the Hilton New York, in New York 2019 International Emmy Awards - Press Room, New York, USA - 25 Nov 2019
Christiane Amanpour attends Variety's Power of Women presented by Lifetime at Cipriani Midtown on April 5, 2019 in New York City Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime, Arrivals, Cipriani 42nd St, New York, USA - 05 Apr 2019

As for Tim’s line about the “first time” Tori being hit, some followers thought his reaction was callous, with one asking if Tim was a “cyborg,” as he appeared emotionless. “On the contrary. I couldn’t see what happened. Only audio,” Tim responded on Twitter (above). “Then, I wasn’t truly convinced she was ok.”

 