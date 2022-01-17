LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Stuns in Little Black Dress & Stilettos Before Night Out: See Video

All-star outfit! Savannah James wowed while showing off her feathery black frock in a sassy Instagram.

LeBron James, 37, may be the man on the court, but his wife Savannah, 35, proved she was a fashion MVP as she flaunted a fabulous, black, feathered look on her Instagram Dec. 16. The basketball wife looked like a 10 as she strutted around her gorgeous, marble-floored hallway wearing a plunging black suit-dress which put her cleavage front and center. Amping up the elegance, her dress had ostrich feather trim on the sleeves and across the hem.

As she stepped and turned, Savannah flipped her gorgeous red locks over and smiled. Not missing an opportunity for more glamour, the NBA star’s wife added a diamond chain around her neck while tying everything together with strappy, black stiletto heels. Quoting an old Lil Wayne lyric in her caption, she wrote, “Real G’s move in silence like lasagna” before adding, “That’s all I could think of for a caption” with a shrugging emoji.

While it wasn’t clear where Savannah was headed, she was clearly dressed to impress. The entrepreneur wife of LeBron has been making a habit of showing off her fabulous outfits on Instagram. Ahead of the New Year, she stunned in a formfitting brown velvet dress with a daring backless cut while posing in front of a stack of giant crowns and smiling. “Festive tings,” Savannah captioned the post. And before that, she put on a dazzling display in a bejeweled Gucci gown for the premiere of House Of Gucci.

Savannah and LeBron are high school sweethearts, who wed in 2013. The couple has three kids: sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 14, and daughter Zhuri, 7. Savannah and LeBron recently talked about their eldest son Bronny’s NBA ambitions in the IMDb TV docuseries, Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. While dad said he’d love to be “on the court” with his son, mom had a more measured response. She said she wants Bronny, “To be happy and to find happiness in whatever it is he does. I just want him to be happy.”