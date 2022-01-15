Sinead O’Connor Wears Pink To Late Son Shane’s Hindu Funeral Service — Photos

After the funeral, the ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer said her son, who died by suicide at the age of 17, would have ‘loved’ the ceremony.

Sinead O’Connor laid her son Shane to rest in a Hindu ceremony on January 15 after he died by suicide at the age of 17 last week. The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer, 54, wore a bright pink outfit in line with her son’s wishes to bury him at Newlands Cross Cemetery and Crematorium in West Dublin, Ireland, per Daily Mail.

Sinead then took to Twitter to pay tribute, writing, “We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel, Shaney. Very lovely Hindu ceremony. Shane will have loved it.” The Grammy winner added that she left a few packs of cigarettes in Shane’s coffin “in case there’s none in heaven.” She concluded, “He’ll have loved that too. Om. Shanti.”

On January 8, Sinead announced Shane’s death on Twitter writing, “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.” In a second tweet, she added, “We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

A rep for Sinead also released a statement confirming the passing of Shane. “We politely ask for respect and appreciation for Sinead, Shane’s father and Shane’s family at this most difficult time.” Shane’s father is Sinead’s ex Donal Lunny, an Irish folk musician.

The sad news came two days after Shane was reported missing from the Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, Ireland. At the time, Sinead took to social media to plea, “This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me.” She then asked him to do the right thing and turn himself into a police station. “My world would collapse without you,” she added.