Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Killer Pipes In BTS ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Video

Vanessa Hudgens, 33, proved she can belt with the best of them in this new behind-the-scenes clip from her Netflix film ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

Talk about a double threat! In a new clip shared on Instagram, Vanessa Hudgens, 33, proves she’s still got the singing chops that made her iconic as High School Musical‘s Gabriella Montez. Singing to an empty room, Vanessa impresses the crew with her powerful belt and smooth high notes. Though the star wrote she was “hella nervous” to perform, the video proves the singer has nothing to fear.

In the clip, Vanessa, wearing an earpiece, belts out a verse from “Come to Your Senses,” off the soundtrack to Tick, Tick, Boom! The movie, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, stars Andrew Garfield as Jon, an aspiring young playwright navigating life in New York City. Vanessa plays Karessa Johnson, Jon’s close friend and an aspiring actress, who he casts in his original musical Superbia. In the film, Karessa performs “Come to Your Senses” at a workshop of the musical.

Singing for a quiet room takes bravery, and Vanessa made sure to shout out costar Alexandra Shipp, 30, for being a supportive audience. Vanessa sweetly thanked the actress, who plays Jon’s girlfriend Susan in the film, in her caption, crediting Alexandra for taking the video and “being there to cheer me on.” Alexandra sent the love right back to her friend, commenting “GAWDESS!” alongside fire and heart emojis.

Vanessa looked blushing and beautiful at the premiere for the film last November, where she hit the red carpet in a sexy, slitted evening gown accompanied by her boyfriend, MLB player Cole Tucker, 25. The couple looked happy and in love in elegantly coordinated black outfits. Vanessa opted to go braless in the plunging look, something she’s shared she does whenever possible. In a December interview with Glamour UK, Vanessa said though she urges every woman to wear what she wants, for her bras are “not comfortable” and make her feel “restricted.”