Andy Cohen Shades Ryan Seacrest’s NYE Broadcast: They’re A ‘Group Of Losers’

Andy Cohen brought some shade into 2022, as he bashed Ryan Seacrest’s competing NYE special on Dec. 31.

Andy Cohen proved he’s as shady as The Real Housewives during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper on December 31, when he dissed Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest‘s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” the 53-year-old producer said.

ABC’s broadcast included performances by Journey and Ashanti and Ja Rule in Times Square, so the show didn’t have a bad lineup, but Andy wasn’t impressed. Especially because Arnel Pineda led the iconic rock band. “We were doused with confetti from fake Journey on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count! You get it? It’s not Journey! It’s propaganda! It’s propaganda! It’s not Journey! It’s not Journey! No, that was not Journey. Steve Perry is Journey,” Andy said.

Following his diss, many viewers took to Twitter to comment on Andy Cohen’s behavior. “Andy Cohen calling Ryan Seacrest a loser might be the funniest thing I’ve seen on television this year,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “Andy Cohen calling Ryan Seacrest live (and wasted) on national TV a loser already won 2022 #CNNNYE.”

Andy Cohen ripping tequila shots and former NYC mayor Bill de Blasio INCREDIBLE 😂😂 #HappyNewYear | #AndyCohen pic.twitter.com/bse7byFliX — Chris Henrique (@ChrisHenrique) January 1, 2022

And some even agreed with Andy, as they tweeted, “CNN made the decision a long time ago that drunk Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, and Don Lemon was far more entertaining to people than Ryan Seacrest and company.”

Ryan also wasn’t the only person Andy bashed during his NYE special. After the ball dropped in Times Square, Andy called out New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory-lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York — the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been,” he yelled. “So, sayonara, sucka! 2022! It’s a new year because guess what? I have a feeling I’m gonna be standing right here next year, and you know who I’m not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? You!”

Ryan and Bill have yet to comment on Andy’s disses.