Kylie Jenner’s Obsessed Fan Arrested After Showing Up To Her Beverly Hills Home

Pregnant Kylie Jenner, 24, is likely feeling a sense of relief after an obsessed man was arrested outside of her home. Jrue Mesgan buzzed the gate of her $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate on Sunday, Dec. 26, prompting a security guard to call 911. Mesgan was then arrested for misdemeanor violation of a court order per a past restraining order, and is being held on $20,000 bail per court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.

Mesgan has repeatedly tried to make contact with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO in recent months, prompting her to get the order. Notably, restraining orders are effective only in the state where filed — in this case California — but not beyond.

Kylie’s older sister Kendall Jenner, 26, has also had similar issues with trespassing fans. Back on March 31, a stalker allegedly obtained access to a swimming pool at her Beverly Hills home where he took a nude swim, prompting her to move out due to potential risks (despite having a larger security team). On. March 28, the same male intruder also knocked on her windows at the house. Shaquan King, 27, was booked on a misdemeanor charge for trespassing at 2 a.m.

The Kylie Skin founder has been keeping a low profile through her second pregnancy with Travis Scott, 30, following the tragedy of his Astroworld concert on Nov. 5.. The couple, who are also parents to daughter Stormi, 3, have been “inseparable” since in the incident, which claimed the lives of 10 people, including children. “Travis has been with Kylie nonstop for several weeks now and he is going to be by her side for the foreseeable future. The tragedy has really changed Travis and his relationship with Kylie,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife last month.