Breaking News

Kylie Jenner’s Obsessed Fan Arrested After Showing Up To Her Beverly Hills Home

Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - Kylie Jenner takes a page out of older sister Kim's book and steps out in NYC showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer bodysuit. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
A Pregnant Kylie Jenner leaves her hotel in New York with an orange coat and a Louis Vuitton Handbag Kylie Jenner leaving her hotel in New York, USA - 09 Sep 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Kylie Jenner debuts her baby bump in NYCPictured: Kylie JennerBACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

A man named Jrue Mesgan was arrested outside of her home per the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, and is being held on $20,000 bail.

Pregnant Kylie Jenner, 24, is likely feeling a sense of relief after an obsessed man was arrested outside of her home. Jrue Mesgan buzzed the gate of her $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate on Sunday, Dec. 26, prompting a security guard to call 911. Mesgan was then arrested for misdemeanor violation of a court order per a past restraining order, and is being held on $20,000 bail per court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.

Mesgan has repeatedly tried to make contact with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO in recent months, prompting her to get the order. Notably, restraining orders are effective only in the state where filed — in this case California — but not beyond.

Kylie Jenner is safe after a man was arrested at her home on Dec. 26. (Shutterstock)

Kylie’s older sister Kendall Jenner, 26, has also had similar issues with trespassing fans. Back on March 31, a stalker allegedly obtained access to a swimming pool at her Beverly Hills home where he took a nude swim, prompting her to move out due to potential risks (despite having a larger security team). On. March 28, the same male intruder also knocked on her windows at the house. Shaquan King, 27, was booked on a misdemeanor charge for trespassing at 2 a.m.

Related Gallery

Kylie Jenner's 2nd Pregnancy: Photos Of Her Maternity Look

Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display, New York, USA - 11 Sep 2021
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi arrive to lunch together for 1st time since 2nd pregnancy news as they were all smiles at JG Melon in New York City. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785769_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Kylie Jenner takes a page out of older sister Kim's book and steps out in NYC showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer bodysuit. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The Kylie Skin founder has been keeping a low profile through her second pregnancy with Travis Scott, 30, following the tragedy of his Astroworld concert on Nov. 5.. The couple, who are also parents to daughter Stormi, 3, have been “inseparable” since in the incident, which claimed the lives of 10 people, including children. “Travis has been with Kylie nonstop for several weeks now and he is going to be by her side for the foreseeable future. The tragedy has really changed Travis and his relationship with Kylie,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife last month.