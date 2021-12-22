‘The Challenge’s Leroy & Kam Expecting 1st Child Together: ‘Our Greatest Gift’

The pair who met during season 31 of ‘The Challenge’ have a bun in the oven! They announced it with a sweet, Christmas-themed photoshoot.

There’s a baby on the way! Kam Williams, 27, is expecting her first child with Leroy Garrett, 36! The pair announced that Kam is expecting with an Instagram post on Wednesday December 22. The pair cozied up to each other for a holiday photo, which you can see here, sharing their exciting news. The pair, who most recently competed in The Challenge: Double Agents, seemed super excited for their next adventure.

Leroy shared that the baby is expected for June 2022, and he definitely can’t wait to be a dad, calling the child their “greatest gift.” In the photos, the pair wore matching holiday onesies. They were white with red designs all over them, including reindeer and snowflakes. In another photo, they held up a tiny onesie for their coming child, with Santa Clauses all over it! “Thank you God for this blessing, I’m beyond grateful. His timing is always right. I can’t wait to be a daddy,” he wrote in his caption

Kam shared a few more of the photos, including ones where her baby bump was on full display, and another with Leroy holding her up. She shared how excited she is to embark on this parenthood journey with Leroy. “We always give each other the best gifts that money can’t buy, & this is by far the best gift we’ve been able to give & ever receive,” she wrote. “Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents.” She also told Leroy that she loves him, and she can’t wait to meet their little bundle of joy.

Leroy and Kam first met, while competing in season 31 of The Challenge in 2018. That season was titled “Vendettas,” but the pair clearly don’t have anything against each other, as they’re about to have a baby together! The couple also returned for season 36, The Challenge: Double Agents, and Kam was actually the runner-up, behind Chris “CT” Tamburello.