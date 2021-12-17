‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Kills Off [SPOILER] In Devastating Death Scene

There was one ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ scene that made every fan burst into tears. One of the people closest to Peter Parker was killed by the Green Goblin. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Not everyone was going to make it out of Spider-Man: No Way Home alive. The stakes are higher than ever in Tom Holland’s third standalone movie as the beloved web-slinger. When the villains from past Spider-Man movies find themselves in Peter Parker’s world, Peter faces his biggest threats yet.

The villain who cuts out a piece of Peter Parker’s heart is none other than the Green Goblin. Peter is determined to cure the villains so they don’t go back to their worlds and die. Despite his efforts, Green Goblin turns on him, which causes the other villains to do the same except for Doc Ock.

Peter and Green Goblin get into a brutal fight. It looks like Green Goblin may end up killing Peter when Aunt May saves the day. Aunt May protects Peter when he’s trying to recover from the savage blows, but Green Goblin refuses to let up. He clips Aunt May with a glider and throws a pumpkin bomb at her. Peter tries to catch it, but he’s unsuccessful.

At first, it seems as if Aunt May is OK. She tells Peter that she’s fine, but she sounds weak. “With great power there must come great responsibility,” she says to Peter before collapsing.

Aunt May dies in Peter Parker’s arms. He is absolutely devastated over her death and breaks down into tears. Peter pleads with Aunt May to wake up. She is the only family he has left. Tom Holland’s performance in this scene is astounding.

Happy rolls up just after Aunt May’s death. He looks at Peter and knows exactly what’s happened. The scene is absolutely gut-wrenching. In the wake of Aunt May’s death, Peter is beside himself. He no longer wants to help the villains. He doesn’t feel like he has anything else to fight for now that May is gone. It isn’t under MJ and Ned introduce him to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire versions of Spider-Man that Peter gets that spark to be a hero back. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.