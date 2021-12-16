Kaylee Bryant Leaving ‘Legacies’ After 4 Seasons: ‘I Hope Her Legacy Lives On’

‘Legacies’ has bid farewell to an original cast member. Kaylee Bryant is leaving ‘Legacies’ in the midst of the show’s fourth season. Read her statement to the fans now.

Josie Saltzman is saying goodbye for now. Kaylee Bryant made her final appearance as a series regular on Legacies in the December 16 episode, TVLine confirmed. The actress released a statement on Instagram after the episode aired on The CW.

“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world. Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender,” Kaylee wrote.

Kaylee had been a main cast member on The Vampire Diaries spinoff since its premiere in 2018. Josie and Lizzie Saltzman are twin sisters. The twins are the daughters of Alaric Saltzman and Jo Laughlin. Josie and Lizzie’s surrogate mother is Caroline Forbes.

The 24-year-old actress may be exiting the show, but the door is always open for her return in the future. “While it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved Super Squad member, we wish Kaylee happiness and success,” executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews told TVLine. “We look forward to watching her career grow in the future, and our door at Legacies will always be open to her, because the world is simply a better place with Josie Saltzman in it.”

When HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kaylee at the end of season 3, she opened up about how Josie’s exploration of her sexuality “inspired” Kaylee in her own life. “It’s meant everything to me,” Kaylee said, who publicly revealed she is queer in June 2021. “Coming into this show as a queer woman myself, I was still trying to figure out who I was as a person, how comfortable I was in my own skin, and playing Josie who was so unapologetically herself and just loved whoever she loved, not only inspired the fans in a way that I couldn’t expect, but it inspired me as well. So it’s just been a very fulfilling experience.” Legacies season 4 airs Thursdays on The CW.