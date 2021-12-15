Lacey Chabert Teases ‘Wedding Veil’ Trilogy With Hallmark Stars: This Is ‘So Important To Me’

Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert opened up EXCLUSIVELY to HL about her exciting ‘Wedding Veil’ trilogy with Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser. Plus, she talked about filming her latest movie in Ireland.

Lacey Chabert has been a Hallmark veteran for years, and she continues to get us in the Christmas spirit with her wholesome and romantic holiday movies. In 2022, Lacey will be starring in an unprecedented Hallmark trilogy alongside fellow Hallmark stars Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY about teaming up with Alison and Autumn for the Wedding Veil movies.

“We’re actually in the middle of filming the last one now,” Lacey told HollywoodLife. “I did mine earlier this year. So each of our characters has their own movie. And then as friends, we all get to appear in each other’s movies. It was something that was so important to me and a project that I was so passionate about developing because, for a long time, I’ve wanted to have the chance to work with some of the other ladies from Hallmark. These women have become friends and I admire and respect them. I was thrilled that we finally had the chance to do a project together. So it’s about a group of three friends who are incredibly close and meet up for a reunion weekend together every year and they go antique shopping. In their first film, they find this beautiful veil at an antique shop. None of them really had the reason for a veil. My character’s the hopeless romantic and convinces her friends that they should purchase it because there’s an incredible legend that goes along with the veil that whoever’s in possession of it will fall in love. The veil works its magic as we get to know these characters and explore what it is to be best friends with someone.”

Lacey, Alison, and Autumn have known each other for years in working in the Hallmark world. Lacey revealed that they’ve all “gotten to know each other a lot better in sharing these three experiences. I love and respect them even more than I already did. It was so nice to work so closely with someone that has such a similar experience of working with Hallmark and being a part of the Hallmark family. It’s been so nice to share stories and relate to each other in a real way. Fans of the movies over the years have always said, ‘When will we see you guys together in something?’ I’m just really happy that we’ve gotten the chance to do that.”

Lacey’s latest Christmas movie for Hallmark, Christmas at Castle Hart, recently premiered. For the actress, filming this movie was a once in a lifetime experience. “We had the pleasure of actually going to Ireland, and we filmed the entire thing in Ireland,” Lacey said. “I always wanted to go there, so it was such a dream to not only get to visit but to get to make a movie there. You know, I still can’t believe this is my life. It’s such a blessing to travel and be able to have these experiences while working. It was just beautiful. It was more stunning than I imagined. The people are the nicest people. Just incredible hospitality and so kind. Literally, everywhere you looked one site was prettier than the next, and we got to film in the castles. We actually stayed in one of the castles for a few days that we were filming, which was a really special experience.”

Over the last year, Lacey has started to produce more projects at Hallmark, including Christmas at Castle Hart and Sweet Carolina. “I really appreciate the opportunity with Hallmark to be a bigger part of telling the stories and be a part of the development,” the actress told HollywoodLife. “I’ve learned so much. There are so many other things I still want to tackle, and I have some other projects currently in development that I’m really excited about. I’ve really enjoyed learning more about producing and really having a more hands-on approach.”

Lacey also opened up about her exciting partnership with Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. “Kelley Blue Book is something I’ve used my whole life of buying cars. It’s just such a great resource. Autotrader is an amazing website that I’m actually using right now to buy my parents a car for Christmas,” Lacey revealed. “I’m going to surprise them, so I’m very excited. It makes the whole car buying experience just simplified. There are so many different tools you can use to find the cars in your area, or if it’s not in your area, it can be delivered. I’m just a big fan of the site. And in particular, for the holidays, when I really think about our family traditions, a lot of them revolve around being in the car. Whether it be driving around seeing Christmas lights or taking road trips to visit family. A lot of it is about being in the car. Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book have an amazing website called HolidayInDrive.com where they have great winter car care tips, playlist suggestions because a good road trip needs a good playlist. It’s just a wonderful resource for people to utilize.”